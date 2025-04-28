FG Activates Implementation Structures for $1.1bn Green Imperative Project

James Emejo in Abuja

The Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU) has said the implementation structures for the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) are currently being activated in the country.

Also, six regional offices that will support the onboarding of 774 mid-sized commercial farms and the establishment of six regional equipment hubs are being finalised.

PFSCU gave the update after its 5th Steering Committee (STEERCO) meeting held recently in Abuja.

Key endorsements and collaborations were secured at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on April 24th.

The development reinforces the committee’s commitment to fast-tracking the country’s food systems transformation amid emerging pressures and long-term priorities.

The meeting opened with a critical review of the national food security dashboard, which revealed worsening conditions in the wheat and rice value chains, marked by shifts in market prices against farmers, rising input costs, and an influx of imported alternatives.

In a statement, the unit stated that these platforms will provide farmers with technical and financial access to modernise their operations and stimulate production and productivity across the rural economy.

It said, “The PFSCU and its partners remain focused on turning momentum into measurable impact-responding decisively to urgent needs while building resilient systems that will secure Nigeria’s food future for generations to come.”

However, in response to the worsening conditions in the food value chains, the committee approved the immediate activation of an Emergency Ad-Hoc Taskforce to conduct a rapid assessment and submit actionable recommendations to the President for urgent consideration.

The statement added, “This move underscores the administration’s responsiveness to real-time challenges and its determination to safeguard vulnerable segments of the food system.

“To strengthen long-term planning and policy alignment, the committee formally endorsed the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM)-a landmark initiative that will harmonise agricultural planning and investment across the three tiers of government.

“By integrating satellite data, farmer insights, and digital infrastructure, NAPM will significantly enhance coordination and transparency in managing Nigeria’s agricultural resources.

“The initiative also received a $1 million boost from private sector partners to support data collection, platform development, and evidence-based decision-making.”

It stressed that recognising the link between food security and national stability, PFSCU is collaborating with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to develop an Early Warning and Rapid Response System.

The next-generation platform will leverage Al and advanced analytics to detect potential shocks to Nigeria’s food supply and enable coordinated interventions before disruptions escalate.

As part of its public engagement strategy, PFSCU announced the launch of the Harvesting Hope Caravan a dynamic nationwide tour across all six geopolitical zones.

The initiative will feature interactive town halls, live demonstrations, and cultural showcases, designed to share progress, gather community feedback, and build widespread support for the Renewed Hope agenda in agriculture.