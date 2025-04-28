Ekiti Rainstorm Damages Massive, Traumatizing, Oyebanji Laments, Pledges Support for Victims 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has lamented the massive destruction of property during Saturday’s torrential downpour in Ado Ekiti capital city, describing the proportion of wreckage as monumental and worrisome to his government.

Oyebanji had in a statement shortly after the stormy rainfall sympathised with the victims and pledged government’s support for those who were enmeshed in the web of destruction – and timely interventions to rebuild their damaged structures.

Worst hit by the rain storm were residential buildings, commercial structures, public institutions, while electrical facilities were not spared as many poles and telecommunication masts were pulled down by the gale-strength wind.

While touring sections affected on Sunday to evaluate the level of wreckage, Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, said he was happy that there were no casualties during the torrential, stormy downpour.

The governor said that while some structures experienced partial damage, it was a complete sweep-off for the rooftops and the entire structures in some places, which he said would automatically subject the owners to emergency financial burden.

Oyebanji applauded the Ado Ekiti traditional institution for demonstrating concerns over the incidence, by making representation to tour the metropolis to appraise the level of destruction.

The governor assured that his government being pro-masses, won’t abandon the victims in subduing the emergency shock occasioned by the disaster that rendered hundreds homeless and destroyed commercial centres.

His words: “You could see that the destruction was massive and there is no way it won’t be a financial burden to those that were affected. Though, we are happy that no life was lost, this is the major thing to us.

“We have always been advocating that our people should do turnaround maintenance on their buildings before the start of rainy season.

“The government was also encouraging tree planting around residential buildings to serve as wind breakers. These are the best ways to prevent some of these occurrences.

“We really sympathised with those affected. Like we have said earlier, we won’t abandon them. We are with them and the government will surely intervene and give support required to rebuild these damaged structures.”

At every location visited, Oyebanji assured that operatives of the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency and National Emergency Management Agency will revisit the flashpoints to evaluate the damaged structures and enumerate the victims to guide the government on how best to intervene in the matter.

Oyebanji directed the SEMA operatives to do a thorough evaluation and enumeration exercise of those affected in collaboration with NEMA, so that all the victims and estimate of their losses can be captured adequately.

Oyebanji appealed to the federal government to intervene timely in Ekiti rainstorm incidence, regretting that thousands across the 16 local governments have become homeless, while some had already lost their means of livelihoods.

Speaking on the wreckage, the Chairman of Ado North LCDA, Hon. Tokunbo Gbadamosi, warned those who have been creating panic on social media to desist, saying the government is on top of the situation.

His words: “Our people shouldn’t panic over this matter. Th current government is about the masses. Those affected will be supported to overcome these challenges. The government believes that this is a collective challenge and it will be resolved collectively”.

