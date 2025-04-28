Benue Govt:  Armed Herdsmen Have Sacked 50 Communities Across Five LGs

*Gwer West council worst-hit

*CDS tells troops to keep fit to defeat terrorism, banditry, other emerging threats

*Army says criminals using military uniforms to commit atrocities

*CDHR decries spates of insecurity in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, George Okoh in Makurdi and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Fifty communities across five local government areas in Benue State have been sacked by armed herdsmen, a recent data released by the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, has revealed.

According to the report, which came amid renewed attacks in Ukum, Logo, Otukpo, and Gwer East LGAs, details of widespread displacement across 25 council wards, identified Gwer West Local Government Area as the worst-hit.

But the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, said it was mandatory for the men and the women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), to keep fit physically, mentally, and emotionally to cope with the enormous demands and challenges of upholding military values and aspirations of the nation.

Also, the Nigerian Army (NA) has revealed that terrorists and other criminal elements were using military uniforms illegally to commit atrocities across the federation.

This was as the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights(CDHR), weekend, decried the incessant insecurity challenges facing the various communities in Kwara State and other parts of the country.

SEMA’s information officer, Terna Ager, in the report titled: ‘Displaced Communities in Benue State Where Fulanis Have Settled with Their Cows’, stated that, “All 15 council wards in Gwer West have been affected at some point,”

The affected wards included Sengev, Gbaange/Tongov, Saav, Mbapupuu/Tswarev, Mbabuande Kyaav, Mbapa, Tsambe/Mbesev, Sengev/Yengev, Merkyegh, Nyamshi, Tijime, Tyough Ater, and Njaha.

Other badly hit LGAs included Guma, where SEMA reported that several communities in Mbadwem, Nyiev, Mbaba, Uvir, and Mbayer/Yandev council wards had also been overrun by herders.

Gwer East’s Mbalom council ward, Makurdi’s Mbalagh and Bar wards, and Kwande’s Moon and Anwase wards were also listed among those suffering from sustained attacks.

“There are many more, but these are the ones I can confirm for now,” Terna Ager stated.

The report said thousands of displaced persons were forced to flee their ancestral homes and now living in makeshift shelters or IDP camps.

At least 13 official IDP camps were said to be sheltering victims, while others have taken refuge with relatives in safer locations.

Reacting to the findings, retired Comptroller of Prisons and President of Mdzou U Tiv Worldwide, Iorbee Ihagh, lamented the destruction of entire communities in the Moon ward of Kwande LGA, where he hailed from.

“Our community has been abandoned for years due to repeated attacks. Public facilities like markets, healthcare centres, and schools have all been destroyed,” Ihagh said.

Reiterating calls for decisive federal intervention, he said, “The federal government must declare a state of emergency in Benue. The situation is out of control,” he stated.

CDS to Troops: You Must Keep Fit to Defeat Terrorism, Banditry, Other Rising Threats

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, said it was mandatory for the men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to keep fit physically, mentally, and emotionally to cope with the enormous demands and challenges of upholding military values and aspirations of the nation.

Musa, who made this statement during the closing ceremony of the First Edition of the CDS Armed Forces Inter-Service Archery Competition 2025, also stressed that maintaining fitness will help them defeat terrorism and other emerging security threats.

He added that the Inter-Service Archery Competition serves as a trial and selection process for the Armed Forces of Nigeria team for forthcoming Archery Championships both within and outside the country.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, the CDS noted that, given the various security challenges facing the country, the timing of the competition was not only apt but also key to addressing these challenges through non-kinetic means.

“Even more important is the fact that an event of this nature is being organised to improve marksmanship, inculcate core values of integrity, precision, intensity, innovation, and excellence, as well as enhance service delivery, because it is when personnel are fit that effective service delivery can be assured.

“Over the past few days, we have not only witnessed the exceptional talent and precision of our outstanding competitors but also the camaraderie and sportsmanship that reflect the core values upheld by our armed forces.”

The Director of Sports, Air Vice Marshal Nanjul Kumzhi, said the championship highlighted not only the exceptional skills and accuracy of the archers but also the profound sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship that epitomised the armed forces.

Terrorists, Criminals Using Military Uniforms to Commit Atrocities, Army Says

The Nigerian Army (NA) has stated that terrorists and other criminal elements were using military uniforms illegally to commit atrocities across the federation.

The service also sought the support of citizens and the media in leading a coordinated campaign against the illegal use of military uniforms.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Nigerian Army), Major General Gold Chibuisi, said the illegal use of military uniforms was a crime against the state and attracted a jail term if found guilty.

Responding to questions during the maiden edition of the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) Roundtable with the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Nigerian Army), General Chibuisi stressed that the Nigerian Army would continue to sanction soldiers found guilty of violating citizens’ rights in enforcing compliance with the law.

According to him, “In most of our briefings, we always touch on the issue of uniforms because it keeps recurring. It is against the law to wear Armed Forces or other security agencies’ uniforms if you’re not a member.

“Whether you like it or not, if you’re not in the military, you shouldn’t wear military uniforms. If you like the dressing style of the Inspector-General of Police, you can’t just dress like that and claim it’s your preference.

“If you admire the military uniform, join the military. Please help us with sensitisation, starting from home. People need to understand that it’s wrong, against the law, and punishable by a jail term.

“The other part is what our troops do when they see someone dressed in a military uniform. They are supposed to ask the person to remove it, apprehend them, and hand them over to the police for prosecution. Alleged brutality and other issues that follow are not justified.

“We’re conducting sensitisation for the troops, and I believe incidents of such unpleasant phenomena will continue to decrease. Those found guilty with evidence face stern sanctions, and we’ll continue to enforce this.

“However, as I said, there are two sides to the issue: one is to avoid wearing military uniforms altogether, sparing the military the temptation to violate your rights, since it’s against the law.”

The President of the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN), Ismail Musa, said the military partnership with the media was crucial for defeating terrorism, combating crime, and securing the nation’s peace and stability.

CDHR Decries Spate of Insecurity in Kwara

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR),weekend, decried the insecurity facing the various communities in Kwara State and other parts of the country.

The organisation however tasked the state police command and other security agencies to redouble their efforts at making life comfortable for the people of the state.

A statement by the CDHR and signed by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Idris Afees Olayinka, the CDHR expressed concern over the series of attacks that had ravaged some parts of the state in the recent times

According to the statement, “The state government and all the stakeholders should synergise by putting appropriate measures to remove Kwara from the news of viral killing, kidnapping, and all forms terrorism.

“We shouldn’t allow them to turn our dear state to another Sambisa forest. Kwara State is known for peace and harmony and one of the most peaceful states in the northcentral Nigeria.

“The government should intensify efforts to maintain the peace and harmony kwarans have been enjoying over the years,” the group stated.

CDHR also urged the state government to empower the local security operatives with necessary support and intelligence to assist the conventional security apparatus.

“They understand their local terrain better than the outsiders. A stitch in time saves nine,” the statement added.