Soname’s Remo Stars to be Crowned NPFL Champions Today

Remo Stars who are playing home to Niger Tornadoes at their Ikenne fortress this afternoon will be crowned champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) If they pick all three points at stake.

The Kunle Soname funded club are currently on 65 points from 35 games with the second placed Rivers United seven points behind the Ikenne team on 58 points from 35 matches.

If Remo win this evening, Soname will become the first sole proprietor to win the Nigerian league since that of Oscar Udoji’s Udoji United FC in 1996.

Soname’s club will also become the first in Ogun State to win the Nigerian topflight league and the first South West champions of Nigeria since 1998 when Shooting Stars won the Nigerian League.

Interestingly, the win will also be icing on Soname’s cake as he will be celebrating his 59th birthday today.

It will be a perfect birthday gift for the Ikenne-born billionaire who who also have two other teams in the Nigerian leagues -Beyond Limits Academy and Remo Stars Ladies FC. Soname is also the Proprietor of CD Feirense in the Portuguese league.