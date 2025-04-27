  • Sunday, 27th April, 2025

Otti Debunks Defection Speculation, Says He Has No Plan Currently to Join APC

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has denied claims linking him to a planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

Reports had alleged that Otti recently met with Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to discuss a potential move to the ruling party. 

The claims surfaced after Thursday’s national economic council (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa. 

In a statement issued yesterday, the Special Adviser to Otti on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, described the reports as “false, baseless and unfounded”. 

The governor’s spokesperson said the alleged meeting was misrepresented and had no political undertone. 

“After the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, April 24, Governor Otti and a few of his colleagues joined Governor Uzodimma to attend the birthday celebration of his twin daughters, an event that had nothing to do with politics,” he said. 

Ekeoma said Otti’s “rising profile and performance” as Abia governor may be fuelling speculation and political projections from various quarters. 

He said decisions with long-term consequences would only be taken in consultation with the people of Abia and the governor’s close allies. 

According to him, Otti remains focused on governance and believes it is premature to allow 2027 politics to “distract from the mandate of service to Abians”. 

“We wish to emphatically state that Governor Otti remains a member of the Labour Party and is presently not planning or discussing with anyone to defect to the APC or any other party,” he added. 

