Omo-Agege Begins Consultations as Tension Grips His Camp over Oborevwori’s Defection to APC

*Aniagwu gives reason why governor defected

Omo-Julius Onabu in Asaba

With the sudden defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the camp of the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has intensified consultations on how to be adequately accommodated in the ruling party, THISDAY has learnt.

This is just as the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has further explained why the state chapter of the PDP decided to join the ruling APC.



Omo-Agege, once the undisputed leader of the APC in Delta State, could now be forced to play the second fiddle to his former bitter rivals, notably Governor Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The shell-shocked supporters of Omo-Agege have since the defection on Wednesday kept a loud silence as his aides have also refused to respond to phone calls.



It was, however, gathered at the weekend that Omo-Agege, has following the defection, been engaged in deep consultations with some of his leading associates, including Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Chief Ayiri Eyamami, former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya; former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ozuozorie Macaulay, among many others.



The APC in Delta State had been cloned in the image of the former deputy president of the Senate after he singlehandedly influenced the emergence of all state and local government executives during the last congress in 2021.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, had at that time, described the APC executives across the state as Omo-Agege’s house boys and house girls.



Last February, Omo-Agege had during his consultations around the state, charged Oborevwori and Okowa not to defect because they were not wanted in the APC.

Speaking at a parley with party members in Ika Federal Constituency, he said:

“We have built this party from scratch, and we will not allow people with questionable records to destroy what we have worked hard for.



“Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that the three PDP House of Representatives members are joining APC.

“Some House of Assembly members will also join us. We welcome everyone except Oborevwori and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and rebuild their party.”

There were speculations at the weekend that Omo-Agege could be heading towards another party.

However, an associate who spoke to journalists rebuffed the claim asserting that there were many reasons for Omo-Agege to remain in the APC.

“It is not going to be easy, one must confess, but there are many reasons not to believe the rumours of Omo-Agege defecting.



“His reason for keeping quiet is essentially because he needs to consult and right now consultations are going on with many of his associates. They need to decide what they want, and what they can come out with the new development,” the source said.

“He has to talk with others too, he is not going to go alone. He has people like Igbuya, Ayiri, Chiedu Ebie (NDDC Chairman), Ibori’s daughter, Nwaoboshi, and many, many people.”

“When they finish they will now have to present their template to the national leadership for them to engage with the newcomers,” the source said.



Some of his former followers who were once derided as his house boys have been enthusiastic over the development.

For instance, the state executive which was at one time beholden to him on Thursday without reference to Omo-Agege ordered local government chairmen to immediately mobilise registration materials for the newcomers.



Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Aniagwu, has further explained why the state chapter of the PDP decided to join the ruling APC.

Speaking on a television programme, Aniagwu said that remaining in the PDP, given its current challenges, would not advance the development of Delta State or its people.



According to him, the decision to leave the party was carefully and primarily taken to avoid leading the state and its citizens into a bleak future, similar to the experience of Zamfara State.

“You will recall that since 1999, when the present Republic began, the PDP has held sway in Delta and made significant inroads in the state.

“In Delta, the PDP was strong before we decided to move. So, it’s not a question of the PDP being weak in Delta that led to this development.



“I am very sure we have followed the developments at the national level of the party. The last straw was when the party’s governors met in Ibadan and decided not to collaborate or merge with anyone. Instead, they invited others to join them. That decision did not come from a position of strength, especially given the issues affecting the party’s vital organs.

“You may also recall what happened to the APC in Zamfara in 2019, where all elected candidates were removed due to irregularities in the party’s nomination process”.

“With what is happening in the PDP, we believe the efforts to address these issues are not strong enough to prevent a similar situation in 2027.”



Aniagwu further stated that the move to the APC was also driven by a desire to further strengthen the relationship and cooperation with the federal government under President Bola Tinubu.

“The present administration has been fair in bringing development to Delta because all politics is local.

“I am discussing the situation as it affects us in Delta, other states may have different views, but we have evidence that the Tinubu administration is bringing projects to our state.



“The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has visited Delta twice to show support for our people. These developments, along with issues in the PDP, led the party leaders in Delta to chart a new course.”