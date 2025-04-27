Kounde Wins Clasico Copa del Rey for Barcelona

Jules Kounde lashed in an extra-time screamer as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey in a remarkable Clasico in Seville.

After a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes and with penalties appearing inevitable, the Barcelona defender took possession of the ball 22 yards out and drilled a fine effort into the bottom corner.

Barca had been by far the better side in the first half and led through Pedri’s fantastic first-time strike from outside the box after Lamine Yamal’s cut-back.

Real improved dramatically after Kylian Mbappe came on as a substitute, and he curled a free-kick, which he had won, into the bottom corner via the inside of the post.

Aurelien Tchouameni then headed Real ahead from Arda Guler’s corner.

But Barcelona levelled when Ferran Torres ran onto Yamal’s long ball and rounded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before slotting in.

Hansi Flick’s side thought they had a chance to win it in injury time when they were awarded a penalty for a Raul Asencio tackle on Raphinha but the decision was overturned after a long video assistant referee check.

That meant the game went to extra time, when Kounde’s fourth goal of the season was the difference.

The build-up to the game had been dominated by scrutiny of the match officials – and it finished with Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez being shown straight red cards from the Real bench.

That was the last meaningful act of a first Clasico final in a major tournament since 2014, when Gareth Bale scored a fantastic late winner for Real in a 2-1 victory.