  • Sunday, 27th April, 2025

FG to Reopen Enugu Airport for Flight Operations Monday

Nigeria | 34 minutes ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, will reopen for flight operations on Monday, April 28, 2025, following the completion of emergency runway repairs.


On April 18, 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs.
A statement issued yesterday by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, hinted that the work was scheduled to begin on April 22 while the airport would be reopened on May 6, 2025.


FAAN, has however, confirmed that the rehabilitation works have been completed, and the runway cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.


“FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time.
“The Authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety,” FAAN said in a statement.

