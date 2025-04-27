  • Sunday, 27th April, 2025

Anambra Takes Anti-drug Campaign to Cattle Market

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka 

The Anambra State government has taken the fight against drug addiction to the cattle market in Amansea, Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The cattle market is predominantly dominated by young Hausa youths, some of whom are suspected to be addicted to illicit substances.

The campaign, which was spearheaded by the Anambra State Ministry of Information, in partnership with the Amansea Cattle Market, cautioned the youths against the use of illicit drugs.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, who spoke at the event, on the theme, ‘Operation Stop Drug Abuse and Addiction’, highlighted the dangers of substance abuse, while encouraging the youths to pursue productive endeavours.

Mefor said: “The Ministry of Information decided to do this programme with the Amansea Cattle Market because we know that the government is interested in the youths here and everywhere in Anambra State. 

“The way we came here is how we will go to other places – markets, churches, mosques and all. We need to talk to our young people so that nobody will say they didn’t know. Drug abuse leads to financial loss, poor decision-making, and potentially, mental degeneration up to the point of schizophrenia (madness).

“We assure the youths of this market of the government’s interest in their welfare and we will offer support for those suffering from drug dependency and addiction, who are seeking rehabilitation. The cattle market community is a strategic partner to the Solution Government in the development of the state and I urge you, particularly youths, to avoid drugs to succeed in life and not live a wasted life.

“The decision is yours. If you are wise and willing to change your life, Soludo’s government will help you,” the commissioner concluded.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Anambra Cattle Market, Amansea, Alhaji Bello Magari, observed that drug abuse and addiction are serious problems in the country today, which is why they deemed it important to hold the campaign in order to sanitise the cattle market.

