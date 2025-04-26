Wilfred Ndid: Another Exile With Foxes?

Despite offers from clubs after Leicester City were relegated at the end of 2022-23 season, Super Eagles defender, Wilfred Ndidi decided on going down with the Foxes and helped the former champions return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, after just one season in the English top tier, the King Power Stadium landlord are back in the second tier of English football. The big question, however, remains if Ndidi will once again sink with the Foxes despite not being short of suitors from top European clubs? Kunle Adewale writes

Many would have put their money on Wilfred Ndidi dumping Leicester City when the 2015/16 Premier League winner were relegated to the English Championship in the 2022-23 season. Against all odds however, the midfield enforcer stayed on and helped the Foxes return to the English top tier the following season.

Asked whether it ever crossed his mind to dump the King Power Stadium when Leicester were relegated to the English Championship in 2023, the 29-year-old said, “I really felt bad when we were relegated but the thought of leaving Leicester City then didn’t occur to me because I love the team, they brought me to the Premier League, I have been there like for seven years, so, it was not my intention to leave then because I felt we can give the Championship a good shot at, and thank God things worked out well and we’re back in the Premier League after just one year,” Ndidi had told THISDAY in an interview.

The former Genk FC of Belgium indeed admitted that it was a difficult time at the Championship and would not forget life in the English second tier in a hurry.

“To be honest the Championship is hard. Very difficult. Having to play three games in two weeks, at times. Play on weekends and weekdays, travelling up and down the country makes it very difficult. But it was a good experience because when you’re in the Premier League you don’t appreciate it. Relegation to the Championship was like an eye opener for us because we would never want to go down again. It was really, really difficult,” he expressed.

However, it did not go down as planned for Ndidi and his Leicester teammates as the Foxes were, last weekend, relegated from the Premier League after losing to Liverpool 1-0.

Whether the former Nath Boys of Lagos player would want to have a bitter experience of life in the Championship this time around is still unclear however.

Meanwhile, former Turkish Super Lig giants, Besiktas, have expressed interest in signing Super Eagles midfielder from Leicester City in the summer.

Ndidi has endured a torrid season with the Foxes that has seen them get relegated from the Premier League with five games left to play. The Nigerian midfielder has been one of the best performers in the team, making 24 appearances with four assists to his name.

However, now that Leicester City have been relegated, Ndidi might just be on his way out. This is the second time the club has gotten relegated in three years. And after eight years at the King Power Stadium, he might be looking to move on already.

Moreover, since Leicester City are returning to the Championship, they might have to sell some players to balance their books.

Besiktas registered their interest in signing Ndidi last summer, but the deal did not work out. Now, according to iyi ki Besiktas var, the Turkish giants will sign him in the summer.

Ndidi is valued at €18 million on Transfermarkt, and this is a lot of money for most Turkish clubs. Also, his wages could be an issue unless they let one of their best players leave.

Also, since Ndidi is closing in on his thirties, he may be looking at a club that will offer him a lot of money. If a Saudi club comes calling, he would likely consider moving there.

Having spent eight years at the club since joining from Genk in 2017, Ndidi may feel the time is right to seek a new challenge, especially now that Leicester face another season in the Championship.

The Istanbul-based side, former champions of the Turkish Super Lig, are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season and believe Ndidi could be a perfect fit.

In addition to Besiktas, at least three other clubs, reportedly outside Turkey are monitoring Ndidi’s situation and could make offers in the coming weeks. One of those clubs could come from Saudi Arabia, where teams are known to offer lucrative deals to experienced players. If such a move materialises, Ndidi might consider it given the financial incentives.

With Leicester expected to offload some senior players to reduce their wage bill and rebuild in the Championship, Ndidi’s exit looks increasingly likely.

As interest grows, the Nigeria international will have to weigh his options carefully whether to sink with Leicester, pursue European football with Besiktas or secure a big-money move elsewhere.

Ndidi, however, admitted that some top clubs have indeed contacted him but that nothing concrete has been concluded.

“Yes, I have been contacted by some clubs but my family and I will have to look into which club and country is best for us and a decision would be made in the coming weeks. But for now, I don’t know yet,” he said