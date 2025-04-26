Wike: Only Sincerity of Purpose Can Restore Peace in Rivers

*Ibas says state is calm, seeks more time to brief lawmakers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday, stated that the political crisis in Rivers State can only be resolved if there was sincerity of purpose by all the parties involved as well as other stakeholders.

The former Rivers Governor who made the assertion at a church thanksgiving service in honour of the 70th birthday of a former federal lawmaker, Ken Chikere, in Port Harcourt, insisted that the ongoing emergency rule averted serious calamities that could have occurred in the State.



The remarks by Wike came same day the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), stated that while the state was currently relatively calm, its stability remains fragile.

Speaking further, Wike said no amount of protest could restore the situation if the suspended leaders remain insincere to the purpose of crisis in the State.



Wike chided some traditional rulers and leaders in the State who had taken sides with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the political crisis, saying they have not been able to reconcile the warring parties.

The FCT Minister said: “One month after Mr. President, in his wisdom, declared a state of emergency to save Rivers State from anarchy, I challenge any Rivers so-called elders, even the traditional rulers, what attempt have they made to bring total peace in the State?



“I challenge any so-called 90 years old, 200-year-old, what effort since one month and one week has seen that there is total reconciliation in this state? No amount of going to television to abuse anybody will bring peace, because we have always said that those who thrive in crisis, when there is a crisis they are happy, when there is no crisis there is no food on the table. Those people cannot be real elders.”



The former governor of Rivers State condemned women who protest naked on the streets in the name of seeking an end to emergency rule in the State and calling for the reinstatement of elected officers of the State.

He said what could bring peace to the State was a sincere reconciliation of both parties, regardless minding the political parties or interest groups.



“There is no need of embarrassing our women to be naked outside. No amount of such can bring peace, no amount of such blackmail can bring peace. What can bring peace is for you to humble yourself and say for the interest of the state I want everybody to work together.

“If you are sincere, everybody would have known. I told our leaders, yes, some people have tried to approach me I received them. I did not pursue them, but seeing me alone does not bring peace.

“There are critical stakeholders that must be involved in the process of this peace-making. Nobody will be excluded. If any group is excluded, it means there is no total peace.



“Members of State Assembly and National Assembly must be involved. The two political parties must be involved; other leaders must be involved. In that way, we will now know that they are sincere in talking about peace.”

He encouraged his loyalists, especially the 27 members of the State House of Assembly at the event to jubilate over their victory at the Supreme Court, recently.



“One thing you must go home and jubilate is this: the Assembly maintained their seats and you are able to step aside that kangaroo election. If anybody says you are nobody, that person must have a mental problem. So, we need peace, but let it be of sincerity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator, Ibas, has stated that while the State was currently experiencing relative calm, its stability remains fragile.



Ibas noted that the peace being experienced was still delicate and required careful handling in the face of a continuing political transition.

Ibas, said this while making his remarks at a meeting with the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight yesterday. He acknowledged the critical role the committee plays in preserving the democratic and constitutional integrity and assured members of his willingness to fully cooperate in their ongoing assignment.



While expressing regret over his inability to attend earlier engagements with the committee, he said, “Today is exactly ten days after the first invitation, and in between we’ve had four days that were off calendar as public holidays, plus the weekends inclusive.”

He further stressed that his absence was not to slight the committee, but due to the pressing and urgent demands of stabilising governance in a deeply troubled environment.

“I have always held the National Assembly in the highest regard. I recognise the importance of your oversight responsibilities and your interest in the progress being made in Rivers State,” he added.



Ibas appealed to the committee for more time to properly prepare a comprehensive report on the State’s affairs.

“I only request your understanding and the indulgence of this committee to grant me additional time to adequately prepare and present a comprehensive and constructive briefing. The complexities and sensitivities surrounding the transitional period in Rivers made it necessary to approach every detail with caution and thoroughness.



“Given the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the current transitional period in Rivers State, it is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy and clarity it rightfully deserves,” he added.

He however assured the committee of his full cooperation moving forward, and promised to ensure that all relevant information would be made available in due course to aid the committee’s work further thanked the chairman and members of the committee for their patience and dedication to national service.



The Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, stressed the constitutional role of the National Assembly in overseeing the state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

Ihonvbere, while emphasising that the federal legislature remains central to the state’s transitional process, reaffirmed the committee’s constitutional mandate and expressed satisfaction that the administrator had finally honored the invitation after earlier delays.



He stated that the committee’s mandate was rooted in constitutional authority and that some of its terms had already been communicated to the administrator in an earlier letter.

While citing relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Ihonvbere reminded the administrator that the power to declare a state of emergency under Section 305 rests with the President, but that the National Assembly must approve it before it becomes effective.



However, he reiterated the committee’s readiness to discharge its duties with diligence and fairness in the interest of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.