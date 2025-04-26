Tinubu Pledges Economic Justice for Nigerian Workers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his administration’s commitment work for a Nigeria where every worker, irrespective of industry or background, enjoys fair labour practices and economic justice

He also said that government will strengthen labour laws to protect workers’ rights, ensure safe working conditions and eliminate exploitation.



The President who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Maigari Dinjyadi, at the 1st Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) held in Abuja yesterday, said the administration will continue to work tirelessly to create opportunities for all Nigerians, regardless of their background.

He said the N70,000 new minimum wage was government’s response to worker’s demand for a better wage following the removal of fuel subsidy.



“Together, we will shape a nation where progress serves the many, not just the few,” he said..

Tinubu challenged workers and the leadership of the union’s to take advantage of digital revolution so as to remain relevant in the evolving scheme of things.

“Although technology has the power to transform industries, create new opportunities and drive economic growth, it poses risks, automation, job displacement and widening inequalities.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility to harness the benefits of digital innovation while safeguarding the principles of fairness, equity and justice,” he said.

Speaking about the delegates conference, the President said the congress election will be a testament to the strength and unity of the TUC.



While welcoming delegates, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, lamented the current economic situation which he said is seriously affecting the Nigerian workers.

He said “a situation whereby our Naira has been devalued grossly, whereby the value of our Naira has almost died, most of our farmers could not go to farm because of the state of insecurity does not augur well for the stability of the country.”

On her part, the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Venassa Phala, said the organisation has implemented several interventions together with the union.



“We’ve been behind the TUC in some of the achievements that you’ve had. And I’m very happy that we were able to negotiate a new minimum wage,” she said.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, canvassed unity among the leadership of organised labour in order secure the best for Nigerian workers

“History beckons that if we fail to work together, we will all perish. At this point in time, we have to be selfish to work on those things that affect us most.



“What are those things that affect us most? The social safety nets that are obtainable in some developed economies of the world.

“We need to fight for them. Very important. The cost of living index, we need to look at it,” he said.