  • Saturday, 26th April, 2025

Slot Relishing Securing Liverpool’s 20th Premier League Title at Anfield

Sport | 3 hours ago

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says his team have a “big responsibility” to secure the club’s 20th top-flight title by getting a point against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday means the Reds need just a point against Spurs to win the Premier League with four games remaining.

Liverpool last secured the title in 2019-20 under former manager Jurgen Klopp during a time when fans were not allowed into stadiums because of the Covid pandemic.

The Reds lifted the trophy in an empty Anfield as they claimed their first top-flight win in 30 years.

“First of all, that’s a big responsibility because we are aware that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time so everybody is looking forward to Sunday but we know that there is still a job to be done and that’s at least one point,” said Slot.

“That’s what we know and, hopefully, our fans know as well and they support us in the best possible way they can – like they have all season – and are aware of the fact that we still need a point.

“We are definitely aware of that. It’s a nice game to look forward to but it’s also a responsibility we have for Sunday.”

