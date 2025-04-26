S’Eagles Striker, Dessers Vows Not to Dump Rangers

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has admitted that he wants to remain at Rangers despite speculations that he could leave the club at the end of the season.

Dessers joined Rangers from Italian Serie A club Cremonese in a deal worth 5 million euros in the summer of 2023, and it has been a topsy-turvy journey for him so far. The Super Eagle star has been one of the most maligned figures at the club despite a haul of 45 goals and 16 assists in 104 appearances.

Due to the issues with the fans, there were talks that he would leave last summer, but he eventually stayed on. This season, the issues with the fans has not stopped, and that has also driven speculations of an exit in the summer transfer window.

However, Dessers has committed his future to the Gers, insisting that he wants to win silverware with the club

“I’m very keen. I came here two summers ago with the ambition to fight for trophies, to win trophies,” Dessers said.

“I’m sitting here, we had two amazing runs in Europe, but we only won a trophy, and I don’t think that’s enough.

“I’m really hungry to win more trophies, more silver at this club. So, for me, I’m very keen. But obviously, like I say, there’s going to be a lot happening, but I’m looking forward to that as well.”

Dessers’ statements will surely be met with mixed reactions from Rangers fans, as while some want him to leave, others want him to stay on.

The 30-year-old Super Eagles star still has two years left on his contract, so Rangers fans will have to deal with him for a bit longer.