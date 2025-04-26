Russian Football Union Confirms Friendly with Super Eagles in Moscow

Russia will host Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a high-profile international friendly on June 6 at Moscow’s iconic Luzhniki Stadium, the Russian Football Union announced through official channels yesterday.

Currently ranked 43rd in the Fifa world rankings, Nigeria comes into the match with growing international recognition.

The Super Eagles were runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, narrowly losing 2–1 in the final to hosts Ivory Coast.

The squad features a strong core of players competing in top European leagues, including England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

This marks the Russian national team’s return to the country’s main football arena for the first time since their 2021 World Cup qualifier against Croatia, which ended in a goalless draw.

Current Super Eagles players Chidera Ejuke and Ahmed Musa played for Russian giants CSKA Moscow in the past.

Before heading to the Russian capital, the Super Eagles will participate in the Unity Cup, an Afro-Caribbean international football tournament which was last held in 2004.

The competition featuring Ghana, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago national teams will be held next month at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, with the Super Eagles facing the Black Stars in the second semifinal on May 28.