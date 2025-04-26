Public Health Expert, Activists Highlight Challenges Women Face During Menopause

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Public Health professionals and women interest groups have outlined some of the lifestyle changes associated with the women during menopause.

As part of the push for the advancement of women’s health and workplace inclusion, stakeholders urged the federal government to implement inclusive menopause policies that will help address peculiar challenges faced by women at menopause.



Menopause is a natural decline in reproductive hormones that occur when a woman reaches her 40s or 50 years of age.

At the first ever dialogue session on Menopause titled, ‘Equipping Women through Knowledge and Support’ organised by Comfort Booth Media Productions Ltd/the Talking Booth in Abuja Gynaecologist, Dr. Chito Nwana, said though the symptoms of menopause could be very debilitating for some women but it is important thing is for one to begin to take good care of herself.



She said the lifestyle changes associated with menopause can lead to misunderstanding and marriage crisis if not properly handled.

“It is a time to prioritise oneself and ensuring a healthy lifestyle. Also taking good care one’s mental health is important in dealing with challenges of menopause,” she said.

The physician said that it is important to ensure some policy reviews to put this aspect of women’s health into consideration.

Nwana also said there is need the husbands to show more understanding while their wives undergo this phase of life.

She said that that some of the challenges include; loss of sleep, loss of memory , being easily agitated, as well as other health conditions.

Convener of the ‘One Day Dialogue on Menopause’ and Founder Talking Booth, Comfort Booth, described menopause as not just a health issue but, “an economic, social, and human rights imperative.”

She said it’s time for government to implement inclusive menopause policies in healthcare and the workplace to help women overcome the challenges.

“The silence around menopause has gone on for too long. We’re creating a platform where knowledge becomes power, and power becomes policy. Supporting women through menopause isn’t just a health issue — it’s an economic, social, and human rights imperative.” Comfort Booth said

Another Woman activist and Convener of Safe Haven, Zainab Ikaz Kassim said that menopause should not be seen as an end.

She advised women to look towards attainment menopause with happiness and to prepare themselves with proper information and knowledge on how to manage the symptoms.

“it’s a transition, a new season after the spring of life. But no woman should enter that season in silence or without support,” she said.

On her part, the Executive Director of Policy Innovation Centre, Dr. Osasuyi Idirisu, said there is going to be more conversations on the issue of menopause and efforts at scaling up the sensitisation to ensure women do not enter that phase of life without full information.

Despite being a natural phase in every woman’s life, menopause remains shrouded in stigma and misinformation.

Participants sought to end the silence and secrecy surrounding what has become a key natural phase in every woman’s life

Many women face physical, emotional, and professional challenges without adequate support systems.

The Dialogue sought to change that narrative through four powerful pillars: knowledge sharing, featuring medical experts and researchers who presented the latest findings on menopause, treatment options, and the importance of integrated care.

The event premiered a documentary, ‘Winter of a Woman’s Life: The Menopause Journey’.

The documentary sponsored by Zenith Bank and Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), focused on women experiences with menopause across different age, social, educational and financial spectra and how it affects all.

The summit brought together healthcare professionals, corporate leaders, policymakers, researchers, and women with lived experience to spotlight the critical — and often overlooked — stage of menopause in the continuum of women’s health care.Bridging the Gap in Women’s Health and Workplace Equity