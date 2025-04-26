Osimhen Close to Breaking 119-year Galatasaray Record

Victor Osimhen is on the verge of making history at Galatasaray, with the Nigerian striker closing in on the club’s all-time record for most goals in a single season by a foreign player.

Currently on a season-long loan from Napoli, the Super Eagles star has taken Turkish football by storm.

With 30 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, Osimhen has quickly become a fan favourite at Rams Park and a key figure in Galatasaray’s push for back-to-back Süper Lig titles.

Of those 30 goals, 21 have come in the league, making Osimhen the current top scorer in the Turkish top flight.

The Nigerian has also scored three times in the Turkish Cup and six in seven Europa League matches before Galatasaray’s exit to AZ Alkmaar.

His prolific return places him fourth on Galatasaray’s all-time list of foreign scorers in a single season, as per Journalist Buchi Laba.

Osimhen now sits just four goals behind the record-holder, Brazilian icon Mario Jardel, who netted 34 during the 2000–01 campaign. Mauro Icardi and Bafétimbi Gomis share second place with 32 goals each.

Should Osimhen score five more times before the season ends, he would not only surpass Jardel’s tally in the 119-year history of Galatasaray but also become the highest-scoring foreigner in a single campaign in the entire record of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Osimhen has also proven lethal away from home, with 11 of his league goals coming on the road — more than any other player this season. He leads Rizespor’s Ali Sowe by three in that category and faces another chance to improve his tally when Galatasaray travel to face Eyüpspor tomorrow.

With six games remaining and Galatasaray holding a five-point lead over Fenerbahçe, Osimhen’s goals could be crucial in securing another league title for Okan Buruk’s side.

Eyüpspor, who sit fourth and are chasing European qualification, will be determined to cause an upset. The last meeting between the sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Rams Park in December.

For now, all eyes are on Osimhen, whose remarkable form could see him crowned both Galatasaray’s and the Turkish league’s greatest-ever foreign goalscorer.