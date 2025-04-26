NYSC: Why Prospective Members Can’t Undergo Drug Integrity Test

*Aliyu urges new corps members to embrace unity, patriotism

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, has explained that the NYSC cannot carry out certified drug integrity test on prospective corps members because the scheme’s enabling Act did not provide for such.



This was the Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, urged new corps members in the state to embrace unity, discipline, and patriotism as symbols of hope for a brighter future.

The governor stated this in Wamakko permanent orientation camp, yesterday during the swearing-in Batch C Stream II of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Nafiu, gave the explanation when he paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), in his office in Abuja.



According to a press statement issued by the the acting Director, Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Caroline Embu. the NDLEA boss had requested that the scheme carry out certified drug integrity test on prospective corps members and that the scheme should post corps members to the NDLEA rehabilitation centres across the nation.

The NYSC statement disclosed that its DG acceded to the posting request, but explained why the scheme cannot approve of the second request without an enabling law.



“On the call for certified drug integrity test for prospective corps members by the NDLEA Chairman, General Nafiu said it is a good idea, but pointed out that it is a policy matter, as such, the NYSC could not act on it especially as the scheme’s enabling Act did not provide for such action.



“He, however, added that it would be implemented if it becomes a policy of the government,” the NYSC said.

During the visit, Nafiu had paid glowing tributes to the towering achievements that stood as footprints of Marwa’s time as Lagos State governor and his achievements at the NDLEA, among others.

Embu quoted Gen. Marwa as saying that the NDLEA has rehabilitation centres in 30 states.

“Gen. Marwa disclosed that such centres are already in existence in 30 states with plans to establish seven more, in a bid to ensure that the 36 states and the FCT had one each.

“Marwa called for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies which would streamline their areas of cooperation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Governor Altitude who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Muhammad Mustapha, charged the corps members to integrate with the members of their host communities by learning, appreciating and respecting their cultures and traditions.

“I implore you to cultivate a healthy relationship among your colleagues, during and after the orientation exercise.

“Sokoto State, under our watch, remains one of the states that priotise corps members welfare in Nigeria.

“We remain resolute in maintaining our pace-setting role in terms of corps’ welfare.

“We are determined to continue the huge investment in the youths, doing everything within our capacity to ensure a conducive and secure environment, during and after the orientation exercise.

“Sokoto State is peaceful, feel free to relate with our people and be rest assured that you are in the safe hands of the government and of the good people of Sokoto State,” he said.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro, charged the corps members to approach their service year with a sense of responsibility, commitment, and selflessness.

He advised the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities, obey instructions, and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations.

The coordinator urged them to take full advantage of the planned lectures, paramilitary drills, leadership training, inter-platoon competitions and social activities.

“These experiences are designed to equip you for a future of success and impact.

“Embrace the diversity, learn from one another and build friendships that will last a lifetime,” he said.

Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa’aidu Sifawa, represented by Senior Magistrate 1, Buhari Abdullahi Maigwandu, administered the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members.