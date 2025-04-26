Nigerians in Diaspora Charged to Return Home to Make Country Great

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A United States-based Nigerian, Princess Adenubi Olagbegi-Apampa, has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to return home and contribute their quota towards the development of the nation.

Olagbegi-Apampa who made the call at the dedication and inauguration of multi-million naira Princess Nubi Plaza (Seliat Hall) in Ibadan, said while many Nigerians lament the situation in the country, its citizens abroad still need to come back home and make the country work again because there is no place like home.

She stated that government alone can not make Nigeria great, hence the need for its citizens in diaspora to come home, collaborate with government to move the country forward.

According to her, “I’ve been appealing to all Nigerians in the diaspora that staying abroad is not the best, there is no where like home, they should come back home and contribute their quota to their fatherland.”

She noted that insecurity in Nigeria should not be an excuse for Nigerians not to return home, insisting that insecurity is not only limited to Nigeria alone but an issue that cut across the world.

“We have triple of what is happening in Nigeria in the US, do you even know we have more beggars in there than here. Whenever I am going into my office, I see 20 or 30 people on the street begging for money.”

Speaking on the plaza, she said it is fully air-conditioned and ideal for any occasion, stating that it will be managed by a dedicated team of experienced staff.

While maintaining that the facility was her own way of giving back to the society, she said there is a provision for a pharmacy shop in it and that she will source for drugs from the US for the pharmacy which will be distributed free to the people.