Lagos Roadblock Party Witness Extraordinary Experience, Unforgettable Moments

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja Sheraton, was a beehive of musical fiesta last Saturday night up till the early hours of Easter Sunday as the inaugural edition of Lagos Roadblock Party treated revelers to an immersive experience of electrifying sounds and pulsating beats, connecting a pack of audience to a wholesome feeling of a kind.

Themed “Embrace Your Dual Nature: The Saintly And The Sinful,” the event lived up to expectation, with attendees, drawn mostly from the Gen Z, draped in “all-white” or “all-black”, befitting the night. Curated by Oracle Experience, the atmosphere was lit, such as the city had not experienced in a while, birthing a new way of partying.

Featuring a spectacular show that combined cutting-edge technology, mind-blowing special effects, captivating live acts, artist performances and a well-designed scenography that left the party freaks dazzled, and craving more. The hosts Jimmie, in the opening act, and Do2dtun, taking it further, offered a plethora of afrobeats catalogues that transcends.

Reflective of Gen Z vibes, the synergy was wholesome. Intermittent choruses that followed each set of the DJ’s resonate. Each artist is introduced with custom intros, adding an extra layer of anticipation and excitement as they weave their sonic tapestry with the transcendent sounds of music and dance.

From DJ Tolani Baj, DJ Bootylicious, DJ Biosky, DJ Consequences, Dope Caesar and others gave verve to the night. The DJs took attendees on a seamless musical journey, dishing out songs from the present to the past and back, bringing to the fore the magic, the music, and the unforgettable moments that followed.

“Roadblock party is all about experience, spectacular show elements, dazzling performances, the best Afro trance music, talented DJs and massive production. Utilizing the positive power of music and dance as a universal language, Roadblock will connect thousands of people who love to celebrate life,” the organisers affirmed.

The organiser also disclosed that the forthcoming edition of Roadblock would unveil an exclusive theme that sets the stage for a captivating storyline and immersive journey through the night. Stating Roadblock aims to go beyond mere entertainment, striving to uplift human consciousness and foster collective engagement to create a better and more joyful world.

It’s not surprising that the inaugural Roadblock experience bears positive testimonies on social media, since after the event as the heart and soul of this extraordinary experience lies in the visitors themselves. Speaking on its decision to embark on the Roadblock journey with Oracle Experience, Head, Trade Marketing at Nigerian Breweries Plc. Mfon Bassey said it offers opportunity to connect with its consumers.

“For us Roadblock gives the opportunity to connect with our consumers. We thought that it will be nice to give them an unforgettable experience this season that is capable of doing that, bringing young people the Gen z of this world to a great experience no other than the Desperados brand and that’s why we are doing what we are doing.

“We intend to sustain this relationship and partnership as far as the Desperados brand is concern. We don’t only want to give our consumers in Lagos we want to take it outside Lagos we want to take it to PH, Abuja, Warri, Ibadan and so on where we have active dynamic consumers like this,” Mfon explained.

On what fueled the dynamics of the Party, Mfon said “Creativity… We want to prove that it mustn’t be in the club. We can to create experiences anywhere. You have seen how we have turned an event to a party you have never seen before. The crowd is over 2,000 here on a typical Saturday people are partying and are still coming in mass.”