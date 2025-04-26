Jimoh Ibrahim Urges IMF, World Bank to Go Beyond Downgrading Outlooks

As the spring 2025 auxiliary meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC, comes to an end this weekend, Nigeria’s Senate Interparliamentary Committee Chairman and Senator for Ondo South has warned that the global economy was facing an uncertain future.

This situation threatens innovation and could lead to a worldwide retreat from commitments to globalisation, he was quoted to have said in a statement.



“If this trend continues, a recovery period of ten years or longer may ensue,” he added.

Ibrahim indicated that the outcome may exacerbate poverty and heighten tensions, potentially resulting in an economic conflict. To address this, he urged world leaders to set aside personal differences and focus on cooperation and economic collaboration instead of power struggles.



The Senator cautioned that the world is gradually moving towards a financial state of stagnation.

According to him, a developing country like Africa would be a victim of growth.

“I cannot see any growth in economic outlooks, and the IMF is working on projected data rather than reality because the integrity of their data is weak and lacks legitimacy, particularly as it relates to Africa,” Ibrahim added.



He stated that cutting projected growth or rescheduling debts is insufficient, advising the IMF to respond beyond merely downgrading outlooks. “We must do more to unite nations; international institutions should engage leaders. The world needs a conference table of leaders and genuine engagement,” he said.

Ibrahim urged the IMF and World Bank leadership to hold high-level discussions with global economic leaders focused on collaboration.



He emphasised that they should approach these meetings not as police enforcers but in a friendly and composed manner, avoiding broad statements or unwarranted comments.

“No one has designated the IMF as a police enforcer over sovereign nations. It is regrettable that, despite the $50 billion in support from the World Bank, the conflict in Ukraine continues unabated.



“There is conflict everywhere in the American economy. We need to reduce domestic tension in Africa for the economy to grow. We must refrain from using the language of economic war in peacetime. Our economy in Africa is frugal. The problem in Africa is a lack of cooperation and countries fighting domestic regional differences, which will further increase economic tension, as we have seen in Kenya,” he said.

Ibrahim who praised President Bola Tinubu for his bold optimism in progressing despite provocation, urged the President to, “stay committed to his reform agenda and enhance his team’s current knowledge capacity to repeatedly alleviate the strain of busy schedules.“

According to the statement, Ibrahim exited the meetings to participate in the Global South-South dialogue in Morocco, where Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other leaders from the Global South-South will discuss strategic innovations to address economic challenges.