Insurgency: Zulum Calls for Aggressive Military Offensive in Lake Chad Islands

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called on the military to launch aggressive offensive operations in the Lake Chad islands, also known as the Tumbus, to eliminate insurgents from their enclaves.



Zulum made the appeal yesterday while receiving a high-level federal government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and other military chiefs during a courtesy visit at the Council Chamber of the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri.

The governor described the Tumbus as critical havens for insurgents where they regroup and sustain their activities, calling for a special military operation to be carried out in the area.



He said, “These islands serve as breeding grounds for insurgents who depend on the area for sustenance. It is imperative to consider launching coordinated operations to flush them out.”

He further warned that terrorist elements from the North West, North Central and North East are likely falling back to the Tumbus for their means of livelihood.



Zulum urged the federal government to enhance surveillance and border security, particularly in the Sahel region, citing the vulnerability of Nigeria’s borders and the infiltration of armed groups and weapons through the region.

He said, “If the Sahel is not secured, the entire country remains vulnerable. There is a pressing need to fortify the Sahel region to end insecurity.”



Zulum also advocated for increased troop deployment to areas such as the Timbuktu Triangle and the Mandara Mountains, and for continuous and sustained military operations to prevent the reoccupation of previously reclaimed territories.



The governor said, “There should be forces that will keep the ground, otherwise they will come back. What brought about the recent situation is we felt everything is OK, but they are regrouping now and I believe the Nigerian military will not allow them regroup.”

He further requested the deployment of more military hardware including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and additional personnel to improve surveillance and fortify vulnerable zones.

Zulum, while acknowledging the current operational burden on the military across the country, called for the deployment of more trained manpower and logistics to the North-east.



He also highlighted the success of non-kinetic measures, revealing that over 300,000 repentant insurgents and their families have surrendered over the past three years.

Zulum however praised the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, and Service Chiefs for their unwavering support.

In his remarks, Minister of Defence, Alhaji Abubakar, assured the Governor of the federal government’s commitment to providing the necessary personnel and equipment to combat insurgency and facilitate the resettlement of affected communities.



He said, “The President has directed that we provide the military with all necessary manpower and equipment to halt the recent resurgence of insecurity in Borno and the North-east.”

He commended Governor Zulum’s efforts in resettling internally displaced persons and supporting agricultural and other livelihood initiatives.

The minister was accompanied by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; representatives of the Service Chiefs; outgoing and incoming Theatre Commanders of Operation Hadin Kai as well as Principal Staff Officers and senior military personnel.