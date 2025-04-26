How Automation is Transforming Tertiary Education: Story of Akanu Ibiam Polytechnic

Donatus Eleko





In the rapidly evolving digital era, automation is no longer a luxury for educational institutions—it is a necessity. As student populations grow and the demand for timely, quality service delivery increases, the need to digitise academic and administrative processes has become a core strategy for sustainable growth.

Across the globe, higher education institutions are embracing technology to enhance operations, elevate learning outcomes, and stay competitive in a knowledge-driven economy.

Gains of Automation in Tertiary Institutions

Automating a tertiary institution has far-reaching benefits that touch all stakeholders—from students and lecturers to administrators and external partners. One of the most prominent advantages is the drastic improvement in efficiency and speed. Processes that once took days or even weeks, such as student registration, result processing, and fee payment, are now executed in minutes.

This reduces bureaucracy and lifts the administrative burden off both staff and students. Transparency and accountability are also significantly enhanced through automation. With every transaction and academic activity traceable, the risk of human error, manipulation, or data loss is greatly minimised, while data integrity is maintained across departments.

Furthermore, the student experience is transformed through self-service portals that allow users to access services anytime and from anywhere. This convenience fosters responsiveness and helps students manage their academic journeys more efficiently. Institutions also gain from centralised systems that provide real-time data insights, empowering management teams to make informed decisions regarding academic planning, resource allocation, and policy making.

Cost savings emerge as another critical benefit. Digital systems reduce the reliance on paper, physical storage, and manual processing, which significantly lowers operational expenses over time. Lastly, automation opens the door to scalability and innovation. Digitally powered institutions are better prepared to adopt new educational technologies, launch online learning platforms, and collaborate with international partners.

Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana: A Case Study in Innovation

One shining example of this transformation is Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, in Nigeria, achieved through the innovation and vision of Daniel Gbuji, a Chartered Consultant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Consultants, the institution has undergone a full-scale digital revolution.

Under Gbuji’s supervision, his team at Kcompass Integrated Solutions Ltd. designed and deployed a bespoke Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that has seamlessly automated virtually every function within the institution.

Gbuji has led the deployment of several innovative technological solutions that have impacted organisations as a consultant and in other capacities, therefore the ERP deployment at Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana was adding another innovative solution to his list of achievements. His passion for impacting knowledge led to robust training sessions and development of user manuals that enabled Gbuji and his team to effectively transfer knowledge to end users, thereby ensuring that user adoption was seamless and complete.

At Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, the impact of automation has been nothing short of transformational. Before the initiative, students and staff were entangled in cumbersome, manual processes that slowed down registration, delayed academic results, and created administrative bottlenecks. Thanks to the robust ERP platform introduced by Gbuji and his team, the institution now operates as a truly modern digital campus.

For candidates and students, the ERP system facilitates end-to-end registration that is entirely paperless—from application through to the issuance of a registration number. All student fee payments are processed online, eliminating the need for long queues and ensuring full financial transparency. Students can apply for accommodation digitally and register for courses each semester through a personalised dashboard, where they also access their results.

For Heads of Departments, the system allows for digital enrolment of new students at the departmental level, with the ability to assign courses to lecturers efficiently. They can approve results submitted by lecturers and gain visibility into which students are enrolled in each course, enabling streamlined academic oversight.

Lecturers now enjoy real-time access to lists of students registered in their courses, and can upload grades, assessments, and other academic records directly into the system. This ensures timely result processing and reduces the likelihood of errors.

In the Admissions Office, officers can monitor and approve all new student registrations and automatically generate matriculation numbers. A comprehensive reporting tool allows the team to analyse student demographics and admission trends, aiding future planning.

The Bursary Department benefits from a dynamic interface where necessary fees are created and configured based on institutional rules. Fees are automatically assigned to students, and real-time reports on payments are generated for administrative use. Additionally, the system can split revenue across relevant departments and third-party entities, including examination bodies and accommodation providers through a robust Management Information System (MIS).

Exams and Records staff utilise the system to process transcript requests efficiently and generate statements of results for graduating students. The system also supports inquiries related to student grades and cumulative GPAs, reducing administrative backlog and serving graduates promptly.

The ICT/MIS Unit oversees the entire portal’s administrative backend. They are responsible for creating faculties, departments, courses, and setting academic sessions and registration periods. They also upload admitted students into the system, ensuring their seamless onboarding and integration into the school’s digital infrastructure.

Setting the Pace for Digital Academic Future

The success of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, demonstrates the power of institutional will, technical expertise, and visionary leadership in the digital transformation of tertiary education. Gbuji leading his team in Kcompass Integrated Solutions Ltd. have not only solved longstanding operational challenges—they have created a scalable model that other institutions across Africa and beyond can adopt and replicate.

In today’s global education landscape, institutions that fail to automate risk falling behind. Akanu Ibiam Polytechnic’s transformation is a powerful testimony that digital-first schools are more responsive, efficient, and globally competitive. With technology now deeply embedded in every facet of its operations, the institution is better prepared for the future of learning, research, and academic excellence.

As governments and educational bodies continue to seek new ways to reform higher education, this story from Unwana shows that the future lies not in more paperwork, but in smarter, tech-driven systems that empower people, streamline services, and unlock the full potential of academic institutions. Certainly, the innovative work of Daniel Gbuji and others like him, can make many institutions and organizations become more efficient, productive and forward thinking.