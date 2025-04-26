  • Saturday, 26th April, 2025

Federal Polytechnic Daura Secures N750m TETFund Interventions

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of Federal Polytechnic Daura, Katsina State, has secured N750 million from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) on skills development and equipment upgrade.
The pioneer Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Aliyu Mamman, revealed this yesterday at a press conference on the 2nd convocation of the federal institution.


He said the polytechnic secured the TETfund special intervention on skills development to the tune of N350 million and N400 million on equipment upgrade, amounting to N750 million.
He explained that the funds had significantly improved the institution’s skills acquisition programmes and the upgrading of equipment and laboratories.


Mamman said, “Presently, eight laboratories across many departments are solar-powered and students conduct their practical at all times without fear of power failure. These kind gestures by the Tetfund are recognized and highly appreciated.”


He, however, said the institution would be graduating 408 students from 11 departments and programmes during the 2nd convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

The rector added that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval for the commencement of 11 Higher National Diploma (HND) for the polytechnic.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.