Federal Polytechnic Daura Secures N750m TETFund Interventions

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of Federal Polytechnic Daura, Katsina State, has secured N750 million from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) on skills development and equipment upgrade.

The pioneer Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Aliyu Mamman, revealed this yesterday at a press conference on the 2nd convocation of the federal institution.



He said the polytechnic secured the TETfund special intervention on skills development to the tune of N350 million and N400 million on equipment upgrade, amounting to N750 million.

He explained that the funds had significantly improved the institution’s skills acquisition programmes and the upgrading of equipment and laboratories.



Mamman said, “Presently, eight laboratories across many departments are solar-powered and students conduct their practical at all times without fear of power failure. These kind gestures by the Tetfund are recognized and highly appreciated.”



He, however, said the institution would be graduating 408 students from 11 departments and programmes during the 2nd convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

The rector added that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval for the commencement of 11 Higher National Diploma (HND) for the polytechnic.