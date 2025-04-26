Family Announces Funeral Arrangements for Late Pa Adebanjo

The family of late elder statesman, and leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, has announced the funeral arrangements following his passing on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.



A series of events have been planned to honour the life, legacy, and values of the late Pa Adebanjo — a man widely respected for his lifelong dedication to democracy, Yoruba unity, and national development.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Burial Planning Committee, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, on behalf of the family, expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers received since his passing and welcomed well-wishers to participate in celebrating the life of their beloved patriarch.



The funeral arrangements show that a day of tributes/service of songs would hold on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, while the wake holds on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, at the deceased’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.



Furthermore, the funeral arrangements showed that the Church Service/Funeral would take place on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, while the thanksgiving is on Sunday, May 4th, in Ogun State.

A statement from the family read: “The family invites friends, colleagues, political associates, and the general public to join them in paying final respects to a man whose courage, integrity, and unwavering belief in justice left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political history.

“Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, widely known as Chief Ayo Adebanjo or Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was born on the 10th of April, 1928, in Ogun State, in the south-western region of Nigeria. He was born into the family of Joel Adebanjo Adedairo and Salamotu Odubanke. Chief Adebanjo began his public journey as a journalist before proceeding to the United Kingdom to study law. He was called to the English Bar in 1961.”