Ekponibro Atan Abam: Finally A Carnival

Masoret ensure that history is passed down the line for future preservation; so has the story in explanation to the wealth of Atan Abam wound around merchants trading along river ports. Ekponibro is a masquerade that tells more stories in appearance and this symbol of hard work sustains the adage that dirty hands at work ensure oily mouth. This sustenance of legacy which was nearly lost has rebounded and waxes strong to eternal preservation, writes Ahamefula Ogbu

The colour of the clouds over Abam would not have escaped any observer. The weather intermittently switched from threatening rain to cool but balmy, sending prying eyes skywards in speculative glances of what it held.

However, the colours of the clouds and its natural design could have been a pointer that something different and important was in the offing. The road had also witnessed unusual traffic with a transition from the usual tokumbo and weather-beaten jalopies to brand new cars snaking through the narrow road where greenery had its own natural design as it meandered towards Atan Abam.

Meanwhile, as youths cleared the Atan Abam primary school field for the occasion, so had all celebrants cleared their various engagements for the April 19, 2025, Ekpo Niboro also called Ugbo Mmirima.

Prying eyes from afar at the venue may have been coming to check where their display would hold while some arrived ahead of time to get vantage positions since at best, all the canopies can only beg accommodating the mammoth crowd that had thronged the village to be part of the occasion.

Looking at the interest and crowd that the festival had garnered, one could hardly believe how fast the recovery had been. Chief Chijioke James, the Ike Abam and progenitor of Ununiko Foundation, had mooted and sponsored the idea of reviving the festival, which represents a symbol of wealth, as the ancestors had navigated the Igwu River through It to Efiayong to trade and made tremendous wealth through it.

Koos, as he is generally called, toyed with and sponsored the revival idea, and unknown to many, nostalgia had almost killed some along the same thought line of reviving it, but the means may have slackened in attentions until Ike Abam committed every needed instrument and resource to realising it.

Like in previous years, he single-handedly sponsored the 2025 edition with some additions though. The festival, which has taken a life of its own is now a state festival having been captured in the cultural calender of Abia State, and with the speed and wideness of its acceptance, one can say it is making its way into the National festival calendar of Nigeria.

The 2025 edition witnessed some modifications as villages in Abam came with their best and showcased where they have a comparative advantage in cultural display.

Each village was distinguished from their uniforms which was the George material upon white top while some designed the popular Lion head (Isi odum) in different tastes.

Early in the morning on the festival day, everybody went down to the Igwu River to demonstrate the journey by paddling boats, where youngsters, though were not among merchants still showcased their paddling skills before returning to the venue. Ike Abam with his designer paddle spearheaded the demonstration.

At the field, seats had been arranged under giant canopies that looked like cathedrals. Each row was separated by the colour and design of chairs and other decorations with synthetic underlays. They were tags for each of the villages that had indicated interest to come with their best.

Most outstanding villages were Idima Abam, the warriors that were never sacked by any force or displaced till date. They came with their Oke Ikpo; a masquerade with a small head and armed with sharp machete. A harmless looking masquerade but the manner its managers restrain it speaks to the harm it can cause if let loose.

Oke Ikpo has strong ropes around its waist while two strong men pull it away from onlookers at whom it charges with the sharp cutlass. Angered and frustrated at continuously charging at the crowd and being restrained through the ropes by its managers, it starts to cut at the ropes it starts cursing in gutteral voices.

Having not been displayed in a long while, it was a sight to behold especially for young ones whose idea about Oke Ikpo was what their ages parents told them about it.

Ndi Okorie Abam also came with the rare Akpan cultural dance. It is garbed like any other masquerade but what sets it apart is that accomplished elders join it in a single file with their walking sticks. When a certain beat is dolled out by the drums, the elders will point their walking sticks up to signify movement and when they point it down, it will mean the procession will stop maybe for the Akpan masquerade to display.

The Akpan masquerade itself is fearful as it has a human skull at the back of its head and holds a an object shaped like a javelin.

When it is prompted by a feeling of being blocked by onlookers, it hauls the Javelin at the crowd who scamper for safety because being touched by it attracts a fine of a goat and several bottles of hot drink and monetary payment, that’s after being wounded by the throw. They had a colorful display and since it is not a masquerade that comes out frequently, it was also a first time for many to see it.

Amuru Abam reputed to produce expert war dancers also had their display. Amuru used to have a one legged war dancer with uncommon abilities. With one leg, he displaced men with two legs and all parts of his body had different displays to the war dance rhythm which the dancers respond to with vibrating or twitching muscles.

Ndi Okereke Abam also came with Akang which only initiates can participate in. However, they so simplified it to the amazement of onlookers that they could display it in daytime carrying the proverbial Ukogo. Ndi Oji Abam also we’re well represented.

The highlight of the occasion was the flagging off by Governor Alex Otti, who walked with a tall gait, ushered in by Ike Abam. Otti stole the show in several respects. He announced that the festival had been added into the calender of cultural events of the state and plans to make it national. He was more appreciated because of the developmental strides in Abam.

Abam being a food basket had suffered severe post-harvest loses due to lack of access roads but with speed, the governor is almost through with the Abam-Arichukwu road which cuts travel time within Abam and its neighbours by at least three hours in whichever direction. He was well appreciated for it since no previous regime ever tried to solve the problem. He gave goodwill message and promised to do more to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Arochukwu people came with Mbuoko Ekpe and complete with Okonko that danced and displayed as well as responded to nsibidi thrown on its way by initiates. The Aro delegation was headed by Eze Aro and the troupe well dressed in ukara with kpomkpom ojii to match gave a good account of themselves to the delight of all at the venue

After every other masquerade had displayed, it was then time for Ugbo Mmirima which drew who is who. Once the beat that announced the masquerade sounded, it drew people to the edges of their seats while crowds not accommodated in the tents surged forward almost pushing some weaker ones down. Soon the Ugbo mmirima ayakayaka ubom sounded and the main festival was on its way.

Men dressed in expensive attires to show that it is a symbol of wealth lined up led by Ike Abam demonstrated dry paddling and did dry runs of how their ancestors toiled and paddled to places like Itu, Ikpe, Ikot Obioko, Ikot Essien, Etim Ekpo and other ports to trade.

After the displays came sumptuous entertainment where all gourmets under the sun were served. Drinks ranging from water to rum were packed everywhere and people just mentioned what they wanted and were served.

On the sidelines, the Carnival buoyed the local economy as attendees bought items that hitherto would have been given out freely by the people which attests to the festival being wealth related.