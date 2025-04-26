  • Saturday, 26th April, 2025

EFCC Declares Four Persons Wanted Over CBEX Scam

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four persons wanted over the alleged fraud perpetrated on crypto bridge exchange (CBEX), a trading platform.


In a public notice issued by the Commission on Friday, the suspects include Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun.


The EFCC published the wanted notice on all its social media platforms yesterday.
“The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear above are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX),” it read.


An Abuja Federal High Court had granted the anti-graft agency the permission to arrest and detain six CBEX promoters.
Justice Emeka Nwite, who gave the order after the EFCC’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, had moved an ex parte motion to the effect, said their detention would be pending the conclusion of the investigation of the alleged offences and possible prosecution.

