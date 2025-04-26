Eedris Abdulkareem: Our Leaders Leading Us Astray, Nigerians Tired of Empty Promises

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem is undeterred despite concerted efforts to blight his musical career owing to his socially-conscious and politically charged themes over the years. His protest song, ‘Tell Your Papa’ released recently, provoked the polity, gained popularity, and garnered positive reactions. While Eedris, in a chat with Ferdinand Ekechukwu, says taking a different path other than being the voice of the voiceless and the masses was not an option. Excerpts:

What do you make of the reactions trailing the release of your new single ‘Tell Your Papa’?

The positive vibrations of my fellow citizens who truly identify with everything the song addresses are both awesome and wholesome at the same time. You see, it goes to show that the people are tired of the litany of empty promises without commiserate follow-ups and determination to see them through. Our leaders are leading us astray, and Nigerians are suffering and dying in droves. The government’s reactionary tactics of swatting a fly with a sledgehammer is very laughable and sad at the same time too. Banning a protest song…what manner of dictatorial tendency is that?

Was the song necessary in the first place?

Of course, the song was very necessary. You need to drum, or better still, ram the truth down the throats of the countless happy slaves we have in our various communities, whose gullibility and oftentimes, ignorant follow-follow mentalities are hinged on mostly religious, tribal and political brainwashed affiliations, and never on principles. And yes, of course, there’s that very fundamental part of holding the government to account. It is what it is!

Apart from all you sang about in the song, what would you tell the president if you get to meet him one-on-one?

I have told him or rather advised him, quite a lot through my music. The songs “Emilokan” (released June, 2024) and “Tell Your Papa” contain my thoughts and feelings on his government presently. So, the advice I will give to him physically will be basically a rehash of the lyrics of the aforementioned two singles.

There’s this impression that you being a social crusader/musical activist affected your career. Would you have taken another route and still, at the same time, maintain your social crusade/musical activism?

Oh yes, it did affect me materially, that’s aside from the various harassments and threats to my life and that of my loved ones. You must be aware of the incontrovertible fact that I was out-rightly blacklisted for a very long time in the industry, and many media houses still don’t touch nor air my songs over the years because of fear of retributive justice by the powers that be. That’s the extent of their reach in hurting me, but that is where it ends. To your point, no, I wouldn’t have chosen a different path, this is who I am, and I am here to do what God has sent me to do – being the voice of the voiceless – without fear or favour, let or hindrance. Happiness cannot be measured by material acquisitions or patronage of the corrupt “filthy” rich. Indeed, God’s Will fuels my Zeal.

Are you working on any project at the moment?

Yeah! Before the release of “Tell Your Papa” single, I dropped a mixtape of songs on the subject of social activism and the works of human rights defenders, exploring and projecting the advocacy works of my human rights community. The new mixtape, which I released at the tail end of my six-month Fellowship at the Center for Applied Human Rights (CAHR), of York University in the United Kingdom, is aptly titled “Human Rights Vibes.” And for the record, I am always working and I have a litany of unreleased songs and a slew of songs in the kitchen. I write, record and release songs based on mood and happenings around me. The musical stream follows steadily…it never stops!