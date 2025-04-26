Deputy Speaker Kalu Says Tinubu Deserves Second Term, Urges Igbo to Support Him

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves a second term considering the successes he recorded through bold economic, social and political reforms in the last two years.

He urged South-Easterners to support his reelection bid by voting massively in 2027.

Kalu stated this when he received separately on a courtesy call in Umuahia, the Tinubu Mandate Support Group, Abia State chapter, led by Hon. Armstrong Okoronkwo, and Club 17 initiative members led by Prince George Nnanna, according to a statement by the Special Adviser, Press Affairs to the deputy speaker, Udora Orizu.

Addressing the delegation from TMSG, the Deputy Speaker described President Tinubu as a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy, make a good shift in the way the nation is built and is intentional about the country.

Commending the group for their voter mobilization efforts for Mr President, Kalu urged the Igbos to partner with “our brothers in the Southwest” and give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the support he needs.

Kalu said, “That was a good motivation, thank you. You’re the partners we’ve been waiting for. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a good product to be sold for second term. I believed in him longtime ago, but he first believed in me, started assisting me before I met him. I was one of those who went to meet him and beg him to run for President. I will continue to stand by him. He’s a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy. God blessed him, he came to make a good shift in the way the nation is built. He loves and he is intentional about the country. He’s doing a lot that has never been done.

“Our business is to tell the people the good work of President Tinubu’s agenda. Igbo should come together, let’s give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the support that he needs. We should invest our votes where there’s progress and that’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It’s on his mandate that we’re going to stand as Ndi Igbo. He came and started giving us relevance, brought us closer.”

Also, addressing the delegation from club 17 initiative, the Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress will win the 2027 gubernatorial election in Abia state.

Kalu commended the group for the work they’re doing, assuring them of his support always.

He also assured Abians and Ndi Igbo that APC will be made stronger in Abia to win future elections.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Tinubu Mandate Support Group, Okoronkwo, commended the deputy speaker for the work he’s doing as a representative in the National Assembly, assuring him that they are working assiduously to ensure President Tinubu’s reelection.

“We are happy to associate with you, our focus is to go from house to house to tell them about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tell them what he’s doing for South East and for Abia State in particular. The wisdom of choosing you as the Deputy Speaker has brightened our chances politically. We need your support to Kickstart campaign for Tinubu, because he’s doing much and no one is talking to people. If we can spread out and begin to talk to people we’ll make good success. We are coming out as Igbo to make sure we give him the needed support and ensure his reelection,” Okoronkwo said

On his part, club 17 leader, Prince George Nnanna, notified the Deputy Speaker that they had completed the task he gave them last year to nominate peace marshals for all the wards in line the Peace in South East, PISE-P objectives.

He assured him that the club 17 movement ws fully backing APC and was behind him in all his political endeavours,