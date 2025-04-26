Defection: Former IG, Okiro Urges Politicians to Prioritise People’s Interest 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A one time Inspector General (IG) of Police (IGP), Mr. Mike Okiro, has appealed to politicians who are defecting from one political party to another, to prioritise the interests of the people who voted them into office.

He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership, especially in the handling of the country’s affairs and role played in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.



The elder statesman, while speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, also urged the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, to reconcile with his godfather and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike.

Okiro’s statement was in response to the wave of defections in the country, particularly the latest by the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.



The governor had on Wednesday announced that he and his entire executives, including local government council officials and state’s legislators elected under the platform of the PDP, have moved into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They will be official admitted to the APC on Monday by no less a person, than the Vice President (VP), Kashim Shetima.

Responding, the elder statesman, who acknowledged that it is within the rights of politicians to switch parties in order to protect their political interests, stressed the need for them to prioritise the interests of the people who voted them into office.



The ex-police boss and stakeholder in Rivers State politics also praised the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, for maintaining law and order since his assumption of office.

“In light of the recent wave of defections by sitting state governors, serving senators, serving Members of House of Representatives, and numerous Houses of Assembly members, it is important for politicians to act in the genuine interest of their constituents.



“They should also avoid making decisions solely or based on personal gains, rather, they should consider the impact of their actions on the people they govern or represent,” he said..

He thereafter called on all politicians to prioritise peace and the well-being of their followers, adding that politicians must work towards the unity and progress of the country.