D’Banj’s C.R.E.A.M, MTN Kick Off Best of the Streets Competition

Tosin Clegg

The “MTN Best of the Streets” is a collaborative venture between the telecommunications company and D’banj’s C.R.E.A.M platform, aimed at discovering and showcasing untapped talent in grassroots communities.

On Wednesday, the 23rd of April 2025, the initiative was reactivated with a prize pool of N250 million.

This year’s edition is set to be bigger and better, with over 2500 creatives set to be rewarded and showcased.

Speaking more on what should be expected, Dbanj disclosed that, “The CREAM Platform provides solutions and services for talents, creatives, and entrepreneurs. And it grants them convenient access to showcasing their skills and content monetisation. “We have changed lives, and now with our newly launched distribution arm and creative grants, we are not just discovering talents we are giving them the tools to take them global. This year’s ‘MTN Best of The Street’ is going to be bigger and better as we would be coming to your streets and campuses searching for the best of the street.”

Notable names graced the event, which took place at the MTN Office in Ikoyi. Among the esteemed personalities in attendance were Chris Anokute, a Music Executive who discovered Katy Perry; Muni Long and Rihanna, Dandizzy, P.Priime, Matthew Ohio, Lagos Honorable Commissioner for Youth, Mobolaji Ogunlende and Obi Asika, alongside several other industry leaders and creatives.

The event had insightful conversations and discussions around the benefits of the initiative and how many would be impacted by its benefits. Some key stakeholders also aired their views lending their voices to the dialogue as the initiative launched on a grand note.