Cult War Intensifies in Bayelsa as Gunmen Assassinate Suspected Rival Leader

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The ongoing cult-related killings, robbery and violence intensified on Thursday night in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after gunmen suspected to be from a rival group traced and killed the leader of another cult group.

The killing has left many residents in palpable tension over fear of another reprisal attacks, especially as the deceased Olotu Wanemi Omubo, is said to be the number one man in one of the waring cult groups.



The deceased, an indigene of Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, was also a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and a leader of the Phase 2 amnesty beneficiaries in the state.

The Omubo’s brutal killing has further raised tension in the state capital after last week’s killings of four persons at the Swali area off the state capital, which left many injured.

Three days before the killing of the four persons, another person was shot by a rival group and he is said to be responding to treatment in an unknown hospital.



Sequel to Thursday’s night killing of Omubo, gang members have been on the prowl in Amarata, a suburb of the state, robing innocent residents in broad daylight and some sometimes breaking into homes in the dead of the night.

Most of their victims have been the off-campus students of the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) living at Punch Road, Ompadec and Imgbi Road areas.



Investigations revealed that the unknown rival cult gang had at about 9p.m. trailed their latest victims to the residence of a female friend, and shot him three times at close range on the head, the chest and the side.

Another version of the report claimed that the deceased was shot three times and heavy stones were rained on him to confirm he was dead before the suspected killers fled the scene.



The shooting and killing of Omubo, left residents of the Good News Street along Azikoro Town to scampered for safety.

It was not confirmed which of the waring groups is responsible for the latest killing, but many suspect the involvement of external marksmen in the killings.

Security sources said the killing of Omubo may be a follow up to the lingering battle between the rival cult groups in the state.



The sources said the latest killings and violence may not be unconnected to the shooting of a suspected unit leader of a group along the Kimowei Filling Station area of Imgbi Road in Amarata.

He was shot in the shoulder at close range and currently in a critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

The shooting according to the sources may have reportedly led to the invasion of the Swali area of the state capital where four persons were killed on Easter Sunday.



Close observers have started sounding note of warning to residents to avoid night movement and unnecessary social gatherings in anticipation of a reprisal attacks from cult groups in the state.

A resident who crave anonymity said there would more killings if the police and the state government failed to intervene, adding, “Innocent persons were killed at Swali when they did not see the cult boys.”

Another resident from the Imgbi Road area, said the the known notorious cult members in Amarata have gone into hiding out of fear. “We don’t see most them around again. Those at Apex, Imgbi road and Omoadec areas have gone into hiding. We now live in fear.”

Contacted on the development, the Police Spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, said the police have received the report of the killing of one person along Azikoro Town but awaiting full details on the incident.

However a Senior police officer attached to the State Police Command revealed that the police is tactically investigating developments and monitoring key actors in the renewed cult gang war.