Carloha Dazzles Visitors at EXPOYO 2025

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the franchise holder of Chery automobile in the country, operator and the parent company to Loha Mobility, as well as the official automobile partner of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), made a resounding statement at the recently concluded Oyo State Trade Fair, tagged “EXPOYO 2025”.

Held at the Expoyo Complex, Permanent International Trade Fair Complex, opposite Ventura, Sango, University of Ibadan Road, Ibadan, the fair ran from Monday, April 7 to Friday, April 11, 2025.

The event brought together a rich mix of businesses and organisations from various sectors, including Telecommunications, Oil and Gas, Financial Services, and Manufacturing. Amidst this diverse showcase, Carloha stood tall as the only automobile brand at the Fair, drawing attention with its world-class Chery Tiggo 9, Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 2 Pro, and the innovative Old Yorker E-bike.

“Our participation in EXPOYO 2025 reinforced Carloha’s position as a trailblazer in mobility innovation,” said Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing at Carloha. “With the introduction of Loha Mobility, we are emphasizing our commitment to sustainable, future-ready transport solutions. As the sole automobile exhibitor at the fair, we proudly led the conversation on modern, accessible, and premium mobility in Nigeria.”

One of the biggest highlights of EXPOYO 2025 was the visit of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Adebayo Adeleke Lawal, who toured the fair and made a notable stop at the Carloha booth. During his visit, the Deputy Governor engaged with Carloha officials, commending the brand’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s mobility landscape, he invited the company to explore the business opportunities in the state for long-term collaboration and investment, emphasizing Oyo State’s openness to partnerships that promote technological advancement, job creation, and sustainable development. His visit was not only a mark of endorsement but also a testament to the growing influence of Carloha in the Nigerian auto industry.

Throughout the five-day exhibition, Carloha’s presence remained a center of attraction, captivating a cross-section of visitors that included high-net-worth individuals, automobile enthusiasts, and curious passersby. The cutting-edge Chery lineup on display–known for its blend of elegance, performance, and smart technology – left many impressed. Visitors also had the opportunity to experience the Old Yorker E-bike, an eco-friendly mobility solution introduced by Carloha, which aligns with the push towards cleaner and smarter urban transportation.

As part of its value-driven approach to customer satisfaction, Carloha used the platform to reiterate its unmatched customer-centric offerings: 6 years free service, 6 years warranty, and a 7-day repair promise for all Chery customers in Nigeria. Moreso, Carloha has put in place, states-of-the-arts automobile workshop, to handle all aftersales issues for all Chery customers. These offers underscore Carloha’s commitment to redefining after-sales service in the Nigerian automobile space, providing peace of mind and long-term value to every customer who chooses Chery.

As the curtains fall on EXPOYO 2025, Carloha, Loha Mobility, and Chery extend their appreciation to the organizers of the Oyo State Trade Fair and the good people of Ibadan for the overwhelming support and engagement. With each event and activation, Carloha is more determined than ever to bring world-class automotive solutions closer to Nigerians – one innovation at a time, the company said.