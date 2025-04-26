Bauchi Speaker Pledges Legislative Support For ACReSAL Project

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi Bauchi

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly(BAHA), Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to the success of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in the state.

Abubakar gave the assurance yesterday during a workshop on the implementation strategies, coverage, and impact of the ACReSAL project in Bauchi State.

The event brought together stakeholders from various ministries, departments, and agencies, aimed at improving the living conditions of people across the state.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker disclosed that Bauchi State is set to become the first in the Federation to pass the Waste Scavenging and Recycling Bill, positioning itself as a trailblazer in environmental reform.

He expressed his pleasure, along with that of fellow legislators, at participating in the ACReSAL opening workshop and noted that the event marks a significant step toward enhancing governance and developmental progress in Bauchi State.

Abubakar further emphasised that the ACReSAL project, being financed by the World Bank, presents a unique opportunity to transform communities through strategic action and collaboration.

He encouraged workshop participants to engage actively, stating that their insights and contributions are vital to the success of the initiative.

The Speaker pledged the unwavering support of the legislative arm of government within the powers granted by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through relevant legislative processes to ensure the project’s successful implementation.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts by the House toward passing the Waste Scavenging and Recycling Bill, which is currently receiving legislative attention. He called on all stakeholders to remain proactive in their respective domains.

Abubakar stated that the 9th and 10th Assemblies of Bauchi State have carried out the most oversight functions in Nigeria, leading to significant positive changes in governance.

He urged all workshop participants to listen attentively, think critically, and contribute meaningfully to the realization of the workshop’s objectives.