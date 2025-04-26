As Luxury Fashion Brand, ‘2006.MMVI’ Makes Colourful Entry

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A display of style, creativity, and beauty trailed the unveiling of the luxury fashion brand, 2006.MMVI recently in Lagos, to the delight of close friends, family, fashion lovers and enthusiasts.

It was an evening filled with music and an immersive experience of what the brand has to offer.

The esteemed guests and invitees were greeted with an atmosphere filled with excitement and treated to a visual spectacle as models graced the runway, draped in impeccable elegance and comfort. Ensuring a seamless flow of excitement, the guests flowed with compliments while interacting.

With the theme, ‘The Awakening: A 2006 Fashion Experience,’ the pretty launch event kicked off, offering 20 select pieces made of bold colourful fabrics, each bearing two different colours, from the collection and introduces the 2006.MMVI brand to the audience comprising the media, art and culture aficionados, and fashion influencers.

Adding to the event’s attraction was a beautiful showcase, depicting simple, well-crafted and unique bespoke pieces from the 2006.MMVI label. Each piece reflecting meticulous craftsmanship, exquisite designs that appeal to both male and female. Instructively, 2006·MMVI stands tall as a fashion label with a wearable story.

Borne out of strength and vision, “The brand appeals to everybody,” the Founder and Creative Director, Folakemi Obasunloye enthused. “So my target audience is people who like to dress well, look comfortable, people that like to show up and make an impression, have presence when they show up. So basically we have for male and we have for female.

The 2006.MMVI is basically about embracing and celebrating your whole self. “We always have like two or more colours on an outfit just representing different things. And most of our outfits is a play of colours representing all the things you’ve been through in life, you know; the good, the great, the not so good, everything that has made you who you are and always remember to show off as yourself.”

According to the creative director, every stitch, silhouette, and fabric choice is deliberately created to make the wearer feel extraordinary, regal, and fully aligned with their power. From structured statement pieces to fluid expressions of presence and strength, this collection refuses to whisper.

She speaks more on the designs, the essence that fuels the spirit of every piece created under the label.

“Basically we come up with things that would look good and fit the colours that we blend just kind of showing like everything you have been through your journey you can come off beautifully.

“So the creative aspect of it is just like blending colours and creating styles that are elegant and comfortable with the colours.” On the theme of the launch, “The Awakening”, Obasunloye shares a bit more. “This has been a long time coming. I had wanted to do this but there’s been always a reason why we could not and all of that.

“So finally it’s “The Awakening” of the brand. It’s the right time, the right opportunity and I just also want to share that in the spirit of everybody being awakened to their potential and things that they can do and offer.”

She recalls the inspiring story behind the brand – the triumph over adversity.

“So 2006 is the year my daughter was born. The year was filled with so many challenges. And so looking back and seeing how both of us were able to like thrive, overcome those challenges, and being able to be thriving.