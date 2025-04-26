APC Information Commissioners’ Forum Lauds Tinubu’s Reforms, Nigerians’ Resilience

Commissioners of Information in states governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) have lauded the bold and strategic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration, saying they are already yielding positive results and laying the needed foundations for national development.



The commissioners gave this commendation during the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Honourable Commissioners for Information of APC Governed States, which was convened with the primary aim of recalibrating strategic communication and policy alignment across APC states and held on April 24–25, 2025 at the PGF Secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja.



The engagement convened under the coordination of the PGF Secretariat, and in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administrations at subnational levels, provided an invaluable platform for peer review, state-level experience sharing, innovation in communication models, and harmonisation of messaging strategies that reinforce good governance, policy alignment, and democratic accountability across APC states.



In the communique issued at the end of the meeting, the forum also applauded Nigerians for their resilience, patience, and unwavering support as the nation begins to witness the positive outcomes of the bold economic reforms.

They pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the Progressive Governors and affirmed their dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and performance-based governance.

They also committed to continually engage citizens, counter harmful narratives, and celebrate the progress being made under the APC across Nigeria.



The meeting adopted the PGF National Value Reorientation Campaign as a transformative agenda to recalibrate the moral, social, and civic ethos of Nigerians.

The commissioners resolved to domesticate and drive the campaign across states by leveraging strategic messaging, inter-state collaboration, and grassroots engagement.

The campaign is positioned to rebuild public trust, revive patriotic consciousness, and entrench responsible citizenship as a developmental asset.



The Commissioners emphasized the need for continuous capacity building, inter-state collaboration, and the institutionalisation of a quarterly APC States Communication Strategy Review Forum under the coordination of the PGF Secretariat.



The commissioners who attended the meeting included Gbenga Omotoso ( Lagos), Sagir Musa Ahmed (Jigawa), Kayode Akinmade represented Ogun, Kingsley Femi Fanwo (Kogi) and Erasmus Ekpang (Cross River).

Others were Taiwo Olatunbosun (Ekiti), Binta Mamman ( Niger), Ibrahim Tanko (Nasarawa), Ibraheem Musa (Kaduna), Sambo Bello Danchadi (Sokoto), Paul Ohonbamu (Edo) and Yusuf Ali (Yobe State) and the Director General, PGF, Folorunso S. Aluko.