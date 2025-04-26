2025 Edelman Trust Barometer Projects Grievances, Economic Anxiety Among Nigerians

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer has painted a picture of a deep sense of grievance and economic anxiety among Nigerians.



The report titled: ‘Trust, Grievance, and the Business Imperative: A Call to Action for Nigeria’s Leaders’, noted that concerns over job loss due to foreign competition had escalated among employees, rising by nine points from the previous year to reach 67 per cent, while fears of job insecurity due to automation have also surged by eight points, now standing at 70 per cent among employees, signalling growing apprehension about job displacement and job security.



Among other key findings of the report were that 74 per cent of Nigerians believe that the wealthy’s selfishness causes many of their problems while the fear of being discriminated against through prejudice, discrimination, or racism grew by nine points from 2024, reaching 75 per cent.



“These anxieties contribute to a pervasive sense of grievance, with 72 per cent of Nigerians having a moderate or higher sense of grievance, believing that business, government, and the affluent primarily serve a select few, perpetuating systemic inequities. Such sentiments erode trust and hinder societal progress and must be addressed head-on,” the Chief Executive Officer at Edelman Africa, Karena Crerar said.



The report also said that erosion of trust extended to leadership itself, with seven in 10 Nigerians expressing worry that government officials and business leaders each intentionally mislead the public.

It said this crisis of credibility threatens the foundation of both economic and social stability.

The trust barometer stressed that at least one third of Nigerians demand more action from business, not less, to address issues such as climate change, discrimination, affordability, misinformation, and retraining – and believe that business is not going far enough to address these issues.



It urges business leaders to act, as Nigerians believe they are justified in addressing social issues, if their business contributed to the problem.

Crerar noted that to ensure a better future, Nigerians agreed the business sector in Nigeria is further obligated to nurture workplace civility to facilitate discussions about contentious issues.



”Alarmingly, over half of the population, 52 per cent view hostile activism – including online attacks, disinformation, and/or property damage – as viable methods to effect change. This statistic should serve as a clarion call for all institutional leaders to address underlying grievances proactively,” she said.

The report explains that grievances undermine confidence in the business sector’s competence and ethics.

“The institutional failures of the past 25 years have fueled grievances worldwide, stifling growth and innovation. To navigate this crisis, leaders must understand the economic realities of their stakeholders, champion shared interests, and create opportunities for optimism.”