Youths Urged to Shun Inordinate Quest for Wealth, Imbibe Virtues of Hard Work

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Youths have been urged to start building a promising future in leadership roles by embracing the virtues of hard work and honesty in order to create a brighter future for themselves.

The member representing Southeast on the Board of the North East Development Commission(NEDC), Chief Sam Onuigbo, gave the advice when he received the True Patriot award presented to him by the World Igbo Youth Assembly(WIYA) at a ceremony in Umuahia, Abia State.

He noted that Nigeria was fast evolving into a true democratic nation hence the need for youths to prepare themselves for leadership roles because in no distant time only character and integrity will decide their fate.

“I want to encourage you to keep your hands clean. I am advising the youths to learn, work hard and remain focused,” he said.

Onuigbo, who is the immediate-past representative of the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the National Assembly, said that he would not relent in contributing to community development and youth mentorship.

He said he was overwhelmed by the award from youths and expressed his gratitude to WIYA for choosing him alongside one of his own mentors and elder statesman, Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa, for the honour.

According to the two-term former federal lawmaker, the award was a validation of the over two decades of mentorships he has continued to receive from Chief Ohuabunwa, who is a renowned banker, and Chief Onyemuwa Chionuma.

He stated that the mentorships he got from the two high reputed personalities have remained the guiding light that enabled him to record the various achievements for which he was being honoured.

Onuigbo, therefore, vowed to keep passing the mentorship torch he received to the youths so that they would have a clear vision of what they want to be in future and work hard to attain their goals.

The former diplomat, who was flanked by his wife, Pastor Dame Chinyere Onuigbo, further advised the World Igbo Youth Assembly to sensitise the youths of Igbo nation to shun the get-rich-quick syndrome, which breeds evil and destroys future of young persons.

He charged the WIYA leadership to maintain its high standard of screening their awardees in order not to compromise the integrity of the various categories of its awards.

The Chairman of WIYA Board of Trustee (BoT), Dr. Nneji Casmir, had while presenting the True Patriot Award to Hon Onuigbo, explained that he was in recognition of his honesty and transparency in leadership as well as commitment to people’s welfare.

He commended the NEDC Board member for his simple lifestyle and youth development programmes, adding that other politicians should emulate him in grooming the youth as their future successors.

Earlier in his address, the President WIYA, Dr. James Chibuike Ajuzie, stated that the body resolved to honour two outstanding Igbo leaders from each of the seven states that make up their sphere of operation.

He described Onuigbo as “a good leader and father of Igbo youths” because of his interest in developing and empowering youths.

“We have come here today to give honour to whom honour is due; to evidently associate ourselves and the teeming population of Igbo youths all over the world with a man of the people, the man whose principles are decency of life,” he said.

He described Onuigbo as “an astute administrator, a leader par excellence, well standing in our time and even far beyond,” adding that the former federal lawmaker “believes so much in the genuine productivity of the younger generations for good.

“Hon Onuigbo is a man who has continued to bank on human capital development by empowering the youths at different levels.”