Verve, GIM-UEMOA Partner to Boost Seamless Payments Across West Africa

Emma Okonji





In a bid to address cross-border payments challenges between Nigeria and West African countries, Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card has expanded its footprint into the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) region through a strategic partnership with GIM-UEMOA, the regional payment switch that connects banks and financial institutions across West Africa.

The collaboration will enable Verve card acceptance across UEMOA member countries, including Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo, among others.

At the launch of the strategic partnership agreement between Verve and GIM-UEMOA in Lagos, Nigeria yesterday, both parties reaffirmed their commitments to innovation and to delivering secure, seamless payment experiences tailored to the evolving needs of African consumers.

The partnership which has become a milestone builds on Verve’s strong foundation in Nigeria and its expanding presence across Africa, aligning with the brand’s broader Pan-African growth strategy.

Through alliances with platforms such as Google, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Facebook, Verve continues to empower cardholders with seamless access to digital content and services, bridging the gap between fintech, lifestyle, and innovation.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, described the partnership as a pivotal step in advancing inclusive, homegrown payment solutions across Africa.

“At Verve, we believe in Africa’s collective potential and the power of partnerships to drive inclusive growth. Our collaboration with GIM-UEMOA marks a major leap toward regional integration, enabling cross-border payments, unlocking new opportunities, and advancing the vision of a truly unified African economy.

“Financial inclusion cannot be achieved in isolation. It demands collective action across governments, businesses, and institutions. Through partnerships like this, we’re moving closer to an Africa where economic empowerment and prosperity are within reach for all,” Ogbunude said.

As part of its consumer-focused approach, Verve continues to reward its growing customer base through initiatives like the Verve GoodLife Promo, offering cardholders exciting incentives and lifestyle rewards for everyday transactions.

Deputy General Manager, GIM-UEMOA, Serges Adingni, who highlighted the regional significance of the collaboration, said: “In Verve, we have found a partner whose innovative approach complements our regional expertise.

Verve’s impressive footprint across the African continent, coupled with their cutting-edge technological infrastructure, makes them an ideal collaborator in our journey. Together, we are unlocking unprecedented opportunities for financial institutions, businesses, and consumers across our UEMOA.”

According to Adingni, the partnership with Verve strengthens our mission to create interoperable, inclusive payment ecosystems that drive economic growth.

“By enabling Verve card acceptance across the UEMOA region, we’re connecting over 120 million citizens to a broader African network, advancing financial inclusion and reinforcing the vision of a single African market. Beyond payments, the partnership also advances the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by enabling seamless intra-African commerce, travel, and investment,” Adingni further said.

Executive Vice President, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said Verve’s expansion into the UEMOA region would be a significant leap for the company’s vision to provide secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences for millions of people across Africa.