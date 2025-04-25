UNICEF: Essential Vaccines Have Saved 154 Million Lives in 50 Years

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has described vaccines as one of humanity’s greatest achievements, saying that essential vaccines have saved over 154million lives in the last 50 years.

Chief of Field Office (CFO) UNICEF, Enugu office, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, stated this in Enugu during a two-day multi zonal media dialogue to commemorate 2025 World Immunization Week (WIW).

Chiluwe who gave the theme of this year’s exercise as ‘Immunization for All is Humanly Possible’, said extensive immunization exercise will hold in 12 targeted states.

She mentioned the states to include; Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Imo and Kogi.

Speaking to journalists and other health practitioners present, Chiluwe said: “I am happy to be here on this auspicious occasion of fostering dialogue that will help promote and provide quality immunization services to everyone, especially the children we serve.

“In 2025, as we approach World Immunization Week (WIW) 2025, it is essential to underscore the continued relevance of this global observance.

“This year’s theme reaffirms the feasibility and necessity of protecting everyone, from newborns to the elderly, against vaccine-preventable diseases, through inclusive and equitable immunization services.

“Today kick-starts the WIW commemoration across the world and UNICEF joins efforts with healthcare providers and governments to promote the values of immunization services as should, which entails getting to the last mile.

“UNICEF uses this opportunity to emphasize that vaccines are proof that less disease, more life is possible when we put our minds to it. It’s time to show the world that ‘Immunization for All is Humanly Possible’.

“Vaccines remain one of humanity’s greatest achievements and over the last 50 years, essential vaccines have saved at least 154 million lives. That’s six lives a minute, every day, for five decades,” she said.

The media dialogue which was co-sponsored by Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), was attended by journalists from all the targeted states.

The hybrid event also featured commitments from journalists to monitor the immunization exercise in their states, especially in rural areas.