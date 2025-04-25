PDP Expresses Concern over Security Situation in Kwara Communities

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has expressed concern over the deterioration of insecurity situation in the state, especially in Baruten, Kaiama and Ekiti Local Government Areas of the state.

The party, however, said: “In just one week, reports of coordinated attacks by armed gunmen who ambushed and abducted seven passengers heading to Offa in Obbo-Aiyegunle road in Ekiti LGA and the follow-up attacks that led to the cold-blooded murder of at least six innocent residents of Kaiama and Baruten by terrorists have remained unfortunate incidents in the state.”

In a statement issued by the PDP yesterday and signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party expressed concerns that: “Kwara, State which was handed over to Governor Abdulrahman in 2019, as one of the most peaceful states in the country, is now slipping fast into a flashpoint of terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes under his watch.”

The statement read: “Our party considers this deterioration in security as a direct result of the alleged governor’s failure to govern from Kwara State and provide proactive leadership, clear policy direction, and failure to make effective utilization of security votes to support the security agencies in the state.

“The governor’s recent condolence visit to Kaiama without visiting the actual scenes of these horrifying attacks or visiting the affected bereaved families, who are still mourning their lost loved ones, is the height of political rascality, insensitivity, and gross disrespect for the sanctity of human life.

“It is also disturbing that residents of Kaiama, Baruten, Obo-Aiyegunle in Ekiti LGA and other restive areas across the state have now resorted to self-help by contributing money to procure ammunition and logistics for local vigilantes to enhance their security.

“This is happening while the governor sits on undisclosed billions of naira in security votes, with no visible impact on the state security apparatus.”

The statement added: “The PDP also raises strong exception to the diversion of security patrol vehicles procured with local government funds.

“These vehicles, instead of being deployed for community policing and rapid response operations, have been brazenly hijacked by appointed local government chairmen and shamelessly converted to personal utility vehicles being used for domestic errands.

“We call on Governor Abdulrahman to immediately direct the withdrawal of these security vehicles from private use and ensure they are deployed to local security outfits to enhance the welfare of local vigilantes corps.”

While extending the party condolences to all bereaved families affected by these mindless attacks, “Adewara call on the governor to go back to Kaiama and Baruten, visit the crime scenes and the affected families and also release emergency intervention funds to these mourning families.

“We also urge security agencies to intensify rescue operations and ensure all those abducted are safely returned to their families.”