Onne Multipurpose Terminal Welcomes Largest Vessel in History

The Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) in Rivers State has once again made history, successfully hosting the Kota Carum—the largest vessel ever to berth at the Onne Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT). The milestone event occurred on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, further underscoring OMT’s growing prominence as a hub for large-scale maritime trade in West Africa.

Flying the Singaporean flag, the Kota Carum is owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of Asia’s leading shipping companies. The mega container vessel, measuring an impressive 301.43 metres in length overall, arrived at the OMT jetty at 10:30 hours and was safely berthed by 10:50 hours, utilizing berths 9 and 10.

Boasting a capacity of 6,606 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), Kota Carum is a major addition to the line of large vessels now calling Onne Port. During its 55-hour port stay, the vessel will discharge 1,250 containers and load 1,619 containers—including export-bound cargo and empty containers.

Speaking at a reception to welcome the vessel, Chief Operating Officer of OMT, Jim Stewart, described the call as a landmark event not only for the terminal but for Nigeria’s maritime industry at large.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the largest vessel to ever berth at Onne. Following the arrival of the Kota Cempaka last year, this achievement reflects our continued growth, our strategic investments in terminal infrastructure, and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence,” Stewart stated.

Stewart emphasized that OMT’s ongoing modernization efforts, including the acquisition of additional state-of-the-art cranes, have significantly enhanced cargo-handling capabilities and reduced vessel turnaround time.

He further noted the economic advantages of hosting such large vessels at Nigerian ports, explaining that direct calls by larger ships eliminate the need for transshipment via smaller feeder vessels—cutting down logistics costs and reducing freight tariffs for Nigerian importers and exporters.

“This is not just a win for OMT, it’s a win for the Nigerian economy. The ability to berth larger vessels means more direct cargo movement, reduced logistics costs, and increased revenue for the country. Freight forwarders also benefit significantly, as they avoid the extra costs associated with transshipment,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Pilot of Onne Port, Yakubu Ezra, reaffirmed NPA’s technical readiness to handle large vessels.

“At the Nigerian Ports Authority, we are fully equipped—both in training and technology—to safely pilot large vessels into our ports. The successful berthing of Kota Carum is evidence of our capacity and professionalism,” Ezra said.

The successful hosting of Kota Carum marks a significant leap forward for OMT and positions Onne Port as a viable gateway capable of accommodating global trade routes. As more shipping lines look toward West Africa, OMT’s infrastructure, efficiency, and strategic location continue to attract increasing volumes of international maritime traffic.