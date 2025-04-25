Olawepo-Hashim Blasts 20 Years of Democratic Rule in Nigeria

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





A presidential hopeful, Hon. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has criticized the failure of democratic governments over the past 20 years to address Nigeria’s pressing economic and security challenges.

He however called it a period of “misrule” that has left the nation struggling to regain its former status.

In a statement issued yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Thursday, on the state of the nation, Olawepo-Hashim also reignited a national conversation by revealing that Nigeria once provided financial aid to Russia and Dubai during the military regime, raising concerns about the country’s diminished global influence under two decades of democratic rule.

Olawepo-Hashim’s comments reflect the disillusionment many Nigerians feel as the country faces an array of challenges, including widespread insecurity, an underperforming economy, and an inefficient political system.

He argued that while the military regime exhibited global ambition, Nigeria’s democratic leadership has been marked by indecision and ineffective governance.

“Nigeria was once capable of taking bold steps on the international stage. Now, we are stuck with a leadership that has failed to deliver.

“The past 20 years have been wasted. Our country is facing a leadership crisis, and its high time we reevaluate our political and economic strategies.” he added.

Olawepo-Hashim therefore assured Nigerians that the current challenges can be overcome with the right leadership.

He emphasized that the issues Nigeria faces today are not insurmountable, but will require bold reforms, strong political will, and a focus on long-term solutions.

Olawepo-Hashim also contrasted Nigeria’s once prominent role on the world stage to its current state of stagnation.

He said: “Under military rule, Nigeria was a significant global player. We funded Russia and Dubai, nations that are now economic giants.

“Today, our country is bogged down with mismanagement and internal strife.”

Olawepo-Hashim therefore queried: “In the last 20 years, what have we achieved in terms of leadership, security, or economic progress?”.