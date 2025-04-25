Okonjo-Iweala, Adesina to Grace African Raw Materials Summit in Abuja

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the President of the African Development Bank, (AFDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina are to grace the maiden Africa Raw Materials Summit.

The Director General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, when he addressed the media to update the world on preparations for the maiden edition of the Africa Raw Materials Summit holding in Abuja Nigeria from 20th-22nd May 2025.

“We have approached the President of the World Bank, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and she will be in attendance. As you know she’s very passionate about value addition to African raw materials like she said in her last interview.

“We have also approached the African Development Bank, President Akinwunmi Adesina to be the keynote speaker. And he has accepted. We are pushing for the President, Bola Tinubu. to be the one who will declare the summit open.

Earlier in his speech, he said, “The Africa Raw Materials Summit 2025 is more than just an event; it is a movement to reshape Africa’s raw materials industry. Stakeholders can help drive industrial transformation, strengthen local industries, create jobs, and unlock Africa’s true economic potential by attending and participating.”

Speaking further, he said, ” This prestigious gathering is designed to bring together researchers, policymakers, investors, industrial leaders, and key stakeholders across Africa and beyond to explore innovative ideas, foster strategic partnerships, and develop actionable solutions for unlocking the full potential of Africa’s raw materials sector.

“The Summit’s theme, “Shaping the Future of Africa’s Resource Landscape, “highlights our collective vision to leverage Africa’s vast natural resource wealth for sustainable industrialization, economic diversification, and global competitiveness.”

On the importance of the summit he said, “Africa possesses a significant share of the world’s raw materials, yet we struggle with value addition, industrial transformation, and sustainable development.

“The summit aims to address these critical challenges by focusing on:

Economic diversification and industrial growth strategies. Investment opportunities in raw materials processing and infrastructure. Sustainable extraction and value-addition techniques.

“Regional collaboration to enhance Africa’s position in the global raw materials market.

Data-driven decision-making through the Raw Materials Information System (RMIS).

Policy formulation and governance to foster responsible resource management.”

On registration and participation, he said, “The summit will bring together over 1,000 participants, including government officials, policymakers, industry players, investors, and researchers. We encourage the active participation of key stakeholders across all sectors to ensure a comprehensive approach to raw materials development.

“Registration is now open, and early bird rates apply until May 30, 2025. Interested participants can register via our official website”.