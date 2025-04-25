Ogbe: Local Content Won’t Exclude Foreign Participation in Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Peter Uzoho





The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Felix Ogbe, has reiterated that the essence of Nigerian Content is not to Nigerianize the sector or exclude foreign participation in the country’s oil and gas industry.

He explained that the policy is about value creation in Nigeria by encouraging the involvement of multinationals and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in a mutually beneficial manner.

Ogbe made the clarification yesterday at the inauguration of Monarch Alloys Limited’s 3LPE and Concrete Weight Coating Facility in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Let me state again that Nigerian Content is not about ‘Nigerianization’ or exclusion of foreign participation in the Oil & Gas Industry. It is about value creation in Nigeria by encouraging the involvement of multinationals and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in a mutually beneficial manner”, he stated.

He said the launch of the facility represented another step forward in the country’s ability to provide advanced pipeline infrastructure which is designed, built, and completed right here in Nigeria.

He congratulated the leadership of Monarch Alloys for the commendable achievement, adding that the facility was a testament to what is possible when private enterprise aligns with national vision, and when local capacity is not only developed, but demonstrated with confidence.

At the NCDMB, Ogbe said they were particularly proud of the development because it spoke directly to the mandate of the Board.

“It strengthens our value chain, deepens local participation, and affirms our collective commitment to building an oil and gas industry driven by Nigerians.

“This facility aligns with the intent of the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) — a key instrument under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act. The NCEC is issued to manufacturers and OEMs who commit to establishing production in Nigeria for components, equipment and systems used in the oil and gas industry”, Ogbe stated.

Under Section 12 of the Act, he said such manufacturers and OEMs were given priority consideration during technical bid evaluations.

This, he explained, means that companies like Monarch Alloys were not just contributing to industrialization but were also positioned to benefit directly from local contracting opportunities.

For too long, he said critical elements such as pipeline coating were sourced from abroad, draining both opportunity and value from the local economy. But today, he noted that that equation was shifting.

Ogbe further pointed out that the new facility brings high-performance 3LPE and concrete weight coating capability into the country, delivering not only technical excellence but economic benefit that stays within the country’s borders.

“The economic implications are significant: job creation, skills development, stimulation of local manufacturing and logistics. Monarch Alloys is not only serving a sectoral need; it is actively contributing to national development.

“We call upon all stakeholders — particularly the operating companies, IOC’s, NOC’s — to deepen their collaboration with local players such as Monarch Alloys. Building national capacity is not the responsibility of one entity; it is a shared responsibility.

“At NCDMB, we remain unwavering in our support of initiatives such as this. Our mandate is clear: to create an enabling environment where Nigerian businesses are empowered to grow, deliver, and lead. The facility we commission today is a model of what that looks like in practice”, Ogbe concluded.