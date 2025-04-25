Obasanjo, Jonathan, Mbah, Bago Mourn as Chief Mathias Anohu Begins Final Journey

Former presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, have expressed heartfelt grief over the passing on of former Permanent Secretary in Anambra State, Chief Mathias Anohu, describing him as a distinguished public servant.

Also, the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and Governor Umar Bago of Niger State alos expressed deep sadness over the death, noting the deceased’s good works would immortalise him.

The outpouring of grief and condolences come ahead of the funerals of Chief Anohu, which begins today, Thursday, with a Service of Songs in his honour at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

Obsequies released by the deceased’s eldest son, Engr. Victor Anohu, also showed that the Service of Songs would be followed be followed by a requiem mass at The Cathedral of the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday, April 30, 2024, while a funeral mass would hold in his honour at Christ the King Parish, Ubahu, Okija, Anambra State on Thursday, May 1, followed immediately by interment of his remains at his country home at Okija.

In his condolence message to Anohu family, Obasanjo recalled the lifetime of the late octogenarian as “a devout Christian, who lived his entire life in the service of God and humanity.”

“His life was also a practical demonstration of patriotism, professionalism, commitment and diligence in public service,” he added.

In his condolence message, Jonathan commended Chief Anohu’s “unwavering integrity” as his defining qualities.

According to Jonathan, “The hope of every human, is to leave a lasting legacy behind, one which Chief Anohu has achieved through his good works and his children, two of whom I have worked with in the service of our great nation – Honourable Emeka who served meritoriously in the 8th National Assembly in the House of Representatives and Chinelo, whose outstanding work in the Nigerian Pension Reform paved the way for her appointment by my administration, as the first female Director general of the National Pension Commission.”

In his message, Governor Mbah said: “Chief M. C Anohu will be remembered as a celebrated statesman, eminent pharmacist, outstanding public servant, phenomenal community leader, renowned humanist and devout Catholic.”

On his part, Governor Bago said the death was too monumental to qualify.

“We sincerely found words inadequate in describing the sadness that engulfed us. He lived for and served humanity with passion.,” Bago stated.

Chief Mathias Anohu, who passed on, Monday, January 6, 2025, aged 84, was appointed Permanent Secretary for Education in 1998 by Group Captain Rufai Garba, Military Administrator of Anambra State at the time and served as Commissioner 1, Anambra State Civil Service Commission during the administration of the late Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Virgy Anohu; his sons, Engr. Victor Anohu and Hon. Emeka Anohu and his daughters Chinelo, Chinwe, Chinenye, and Chioma, as well as his brothers, sisters, and grandchildren, among others.