Naira Abuse: Court Remands Hip-Hop Star Terry G Pending Bail Decision

Wale Igbintade

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the remand of hip-hop musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, popularly known as Terry G, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application on May 5, 2025.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ejeh on a one-count charge of abusing the Nigerian currency.

According to the EFCC, the musician was seen stepping on naira notes while dancing at a social event held at Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos Island.

During Thursday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel, S.I. Sulaiman, informed the court that there was a one-count charge pending against the defendant and asked that it be read so the defendant could take his plea.

The charge was read, and Ejeh pleaded not guilty.

Following his plea, the EFCC prosecutor requested a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

However, Ejeh’s counsel, lawyer Felix Nwakbudu, informed the court that a bail application had already been filed and served on the prosecution that morning.

He urged the court to allow him to move the application, but the prosecutor opposed it, arguing that he needed time to review the document and respond appropriately.

In his ruling, Justice Aluko ordered Ejeh’s remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and scheduled May 5, 2025, for the hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The charge against Ejeh reads:

“That you, Terry Alexander Ejeh, on the 5th day of January 2025 at Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with naira currency issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by stepping on it, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”