NAF Flags off 61st Anniversary Celebration With Open Day

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has flagged off its 61st anniversary celebration with an invitation to citizens to actively participate in its “Open Day,” scheduled to begin on 1st May 2025 across all NAF bases in the country.

Open Day is a day earmarked for members of the public to visit a place or institution to which they do not usually have access.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that this special initiative, themed “Come See Your Air Force,” aims to foster stronger civil-military relations and offer Nigerians a unique opportunity to witness the inner workings of their Air Force firsthand.

He noted that participating NAF units in Makurdi, Bauchi, Yenagoa, Kaduna, Enugu, Ikeja, Katsina, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, Oshogbo, Minna, the Federal Capital Territory, Victoria Island, Yola, Benin, Kainji, Kano, and Jos will open their gates to welcome civilians from all walks of life on specific days to be announced by the different NAF units.

According to him, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is proud to announce a nationwide Open Day event, inviting members of the public to visit NAF bases across the country from 1 to 15 May 2025.

“Visitors can look forward to guided tours of facilities; close-up inspections of aircraft and platforms; historical exhibitions, including photo galleries and mini-museums; interactive sessions with NAF personnel; documentary screenings and engaging video displays; souvenir distribution to commemorate the experience; and outreach programmes in schools, including career talks to inspire young Nigerians.

“These Open Day events serve as a key component of the broader anniversary celebrations set to be held officially from 13 to 20 May 2025.”

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, highlighted the importance of public trust and engagement.

He said, “This Open Day is a reflection of our commitment to transparency, national unity and pride in service. We invite all Nigerians to come, see and connect with their Air Force.”

The Nigerian Air Force, he stressed, remains dedicated to building bridges with the public it serves through openness, education and inspiration.