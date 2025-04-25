  • Friday, 25th April, 2025

Kwara’s Auditor General Parleys Key Govt Offices to Strengthen Accountability, Transparency, Prudence

The newly inaugurated Auditor General of Kwara State, Mallam Fatai Olajide, has held marathon advocacy engagements with heads of the different government departments, calling for improved due process, transparency, accountability and prudence in handling government operations. 

The advocacy engagements involved senior officials from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril; Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru; Accountant General, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Sani; Permanent Secretary (Service Welfare) in the Office of the Head of Service, Mrs Mercy Shittu; and the Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service Commission, Alhaja Jimoh Kafayat.

Olajide said the engagements reflected the state’s commitment to financial discipline and due process.

The auditor general emphasised the need for strict adherence to existing financial regulations, stressing that transparency and accountability are vital to effective governance.

He reiterated Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq’s unwavering commitment to these principles, as outlined in the administration’s policy directives.

He sought the cooperation of the principal officers to ensure compliance with extant laws that govern public resource management. 

He noted that fostering accountability not only promotes good governance but also strengthens public trust in government operations.

Assuring officials of professional support from his office, the auditor general pledged to uphold financial discipline and enforce relevant regulations in all fiscal matters. 

He reaffirmed his role as a driver of internal financial prudence, dedicated to ensuring effective resource management in alignment with legal provisions.

The officials, for their part, commended the auditor general’s initiative and pledged their full support. 

They expressed their commitment to upholding transparency, accountability and strict adherence to due process in their respective offices, recognising their shared responsibility in ensuring sound financial management for the state.

