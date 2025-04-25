Haithem Debbiche: Championing Sustainability at Tetra Pak through Innovative Workspaces in West Africa

Haithem Debbiche, a Tunisian national with deep roots in North Africa, has over the past 21 years built a career at Tetra Pak, contributing to operations across Tunisia, Algeria, and other North African markets. In this interview, Debbiche, who is the Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa, shares insights on the company’s Lagos office relocation and its alignment with sustainability, innovation and market expansion goals. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts

What has your journey at Tetra Pak been like?

My journey at Tetra Pak has included shaping high-level decisions and being at the forefront of strategy in collaboration with global headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, and our manufacturing and innovation hub in Italy.

I have a pivotal role in driving the company’s revenue and achieving its sales objective while cultivating strong relationships with customers, partners and key stakeholders. I lead a team of highly efficient staff in West Africa who are at the center of our operations and who make the business a success.

While I’m geographically distant from Tunisia, Nigeria’s vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit resonates closely with my African heritage, making Lagos my second home.

What is your perspective on Nigeria’s market?

Since assuming the role of Managing Director for Tetra Pak West Africa in May 2024, I’ve been struck by Nigeria’s immense potential. Believe it or not, when I came in May, it was my first time in Nigeria though I had earlier visited some East and South African countries.

Nigeria as Africa’s largest economy offers a dynamic market brimming with opportunities, albeit accompanied by unique challenges. Nigeria’s market is dynamic with a lot of room for impactful initiatives that drive the economy. From the growing online E-Commerce expansion to technological advancement and an ever-growing FMCG sector to Nigeria/s urbanization and population, Nigeria is the land of opportunity.

These challenges inspire innovation—pushing us to develop tailored solutions for our customers and communities. Nigeria’s scale and diversity align with Tetra Pak’s strategic focus on driving sustainable growth in high-potential regions. The challenges and opportunities presented by Nigeria’s market drives us to make strategic and sustainable innovations to office solutions that are tailor made for the consumers and meeting local needs.

What prompted Tetra Pak’s office relocation, and how does it align with growth goals?

The relocation is part of Tetra Pak’s global “Activity-Based Working” strategy, designed to enhance operational agility and customer responsiveness. With our former Lagos office lease concluding, we seized the opportunity to adopt a workspace aligned with our Future Work Experience principles.

Tetra Pak future work experience is an initiative developed to empower all our employees to achieve their optimal work life experience, while meeting the needs of the company customers and the planet. It was driven by a comprehensive analysis of post-pandemic workplace dynamics, which highlighted critical themes for modernizing work environments.

Key insights included adapting to flexible hybrid models, redefining offices as hubs for cultural connection and collaborative innovation, and prioritizing sustainability through eco-conscious design. Additionally, the research emphasized integrating wellness initiatives, advanced digital ecosystems, and talent-centric spaces to attract and retain skilled teams in a competitive landscape. These themes collectively underscored the need for workplaces that balance employee well-being, operational agility, and environmental responsibility.

By aligning these global trends with Tetra Pak’s mission, the initiative crystallized into four strategic focus areas: fostering collaborative innovation, embedding sustainability into daily operations, enhancing employee well-being through holistic design, and leveraging technology to create seamless, future-ready workspaces. This approach ensures Tetra Pak’s offices not only reflect evolving workforce expectations but also advance the company’s commitment to protecting people, the planet, and long-term business resilience.

The redesigned office optimizes spatial efficiency, fosters cross-functional collaboration, and integrates advanced connectivity tools. These upgrades empower our teams to deliver faster, more innovative solutions – key to accelerating growth in West Africa. We were honoured to have a member from the Tetra Pak global team inaugurate the new office. The executive vice president, services, Roberto Franchitti led the staff at a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to open the office which was followed by a brief tour of the office.

How does this relocation benefit clients and partners?

A modern, efficient workspace directly translates to better service for our clients. By equipping teams with cutting-edge tools and collaborative environments, we’ve streamlined communication and problem-solving. Recently, we hosted a strategic half-day session with one of our customers in our new facility – the seamless connectivity and professional ambience enabled productive dialogue, underscoring how intentional design supports partnership success.

How does the new office foster collaboration and innovation?

Transitioning from traditional cubicles to an open-plan layout has dismantled silos, encouraging spontaneous interaction and knowledge-sharing. Proximity between departments—from Research and Development to commercial teams—sparks creativity and accelerates decision-making. This approach mirrors global best practices, fostering a culture where collaboration isn’t just encouraged but embedded in our daily operations.

How does the office reflect Tetra Pak’s sustainability commitments?

Sustainability is central to our brand promise. The Lagos office incorporates energy-saving motion sensors, recycled furniture, and paperless workflows, reducing our environmental footprint by 30% compared to the previous space. Additionally, our advanced teleconferencing systems minimize travel, aligning with global carbon-reduction targets. These measures are part of Tetra Pak’s broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions across operations by 2030.

What sustainability initiatives are planned for Nigeria?

We’re building a circular economy for Used Beverage Cartons (UBC) by partnering with local recyclers and waste collectors. To amplify awareness, we’re hosting dual stakeholder workshops in Lagos and Abuja this month, convening government agencies, NGOs, and global recycling experts. These forums aim to replicate successful models from Brazil and Southeast Asia, adapting them to Nigeria’s context while supporting national waste-reduction efforts. We are trying to replicate this in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos where there is a concerted effort by the state government to reduce waste and keep the city clean.

Last year we partnered Wecyclers Nigeria Limited- which focused on promoting environmental sustainability activities aimed at addressing the challenge of urban waste by providing low-income households with opportunities to generate value from recyclable waste. The model includes a rewards-for-recycling platform, where subscribers earn points which they exchange for essentials like food. The partnership aimed at educating consumers that UBC are recyclable and can be given a new lease of life to create new items from Eco-boards like chairs and tables.

What are the office’s eco-friendly features.

The office reduces the need to travel through virtual collaboration tools, utilizes 85% recycled materials in furnishings, some of the furniture and equipment are made from Eco- boards made from recycled UBC. We have also deployed smart energy systems. Space optimization ensures minimal resource waste, reflecting Tetra Pak’s global “Green Office” standards. Collectively, these steps underscore our commitment to planetary stewardship while enhancing operational efficiency.

What are your priorities post-relocation?

My focus is threefold: strengthening customer partnerships, scaling sustainability initiatives, and empowering our teams through continuous learning. With the new office as a catalyst, we aim for double-digit growth by 2026. Tetra Pak’s success in West Africa hinges on enabling local food producers to meet rising demand safely and sustainably—a vision we’re advancing through innovation and engagement.

Why isn’t Tetra Pak a household name despite its market presence?

As a B2B leader, our packages are often “invisible heroes” – consumers recognize brands like Chivita, or Peak, while Tetra Pak’s role in safely delivering their products remains behind the scenes. To elevate our visibility, we’re working together with our customers on co-branded sustainability messaging, educating consumers about recyclable cartons. Initiatives like “Green Steps,” launching later this year, will further highlight our environmental contributions.

Tetra Pak’s mission—”Protect what’s good” guides every decision, from workspace design to partnerships. In West Africa, we’re not just building a business; we’re fostering a sustainable ecosystem where industry growth and planetary health go hand in hand. We aim to make food safe and available everywhere.